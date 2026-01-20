Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Danish petition to buy California has flown past 280,000 signatures, as fury in Europe grows over Donald Trump’s plan to annex Greenland.

The satirical petition includes a plan to rename Disneyland to “Hans Christian Andersenland” and would even rename the Golden State itself. If the poll is successful, California would be rebranded as New Denmark.

The appeal is currently live on a website named Denmarkification.com. The ironic page includes a huge list of reasons for buying California and even uses Trump’s own justification for taking Greenland, a Danish territory, against him.

“It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation, so California will become New Denmark,” the website reads, in Trump’s familiar manner of speaking. “Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles.”

Another section says that a purchase of California is necessary to “protect the free world.”

“Most people say we have the best freedom,” the Danish website adds. “Colossal freedom.”

open image in gallery A Danish petition to buy California from the US has reached over 280,000 signatures ( Denmarkification.com )

Trump has long claimed that taking control of Greenland is in the United States’ national interest, citing the island's rich reserves of rare earth minerals. He has also claimed that he would protect the island’s freedom, making allegations of a massive build-up of Russian and Chinese forces in the region.

As Europe grows increasingly angry at his demands, he piled pressure onto the continent by slapping tariffs on countries that openly condemn his plans.

However, over 286,000 people have signed the Denmarkification petition, which promises to bring “hygge,” a Danish concept of cozy contentment, to Hollywood.

According to the website, a purchase of California would only cost “$1 trillion (give or take a few billion).”

open image in gallery Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen (right) says that he wants the island to remain as part of Denmark ( Ritzau Scanpix )

Accounting for the will of the Californian people seemingly would not matter, either, with the petition hoping to appeal to Trump’s authoritarian streak.

“As for the will of the citizens? Well, let’s face it – when has that ever stopped him?” the website reads. “If Trump wants to sell California, he’ll sell California.”

Donating to the petition comes with the satirical promise of a letter from the Danish Royal Family, a lifetime supply of Californian avocados, and a private beach in Malibu.

The sarcastic poll comes as Donald Trump continues to levy very real threats against Greenland.

The U.S. president has long claimed that the move is necessary to ensure national security, suggesting that Russia and China have their own plans to take control of the region.

open image in gallery Massive protests against the US have broken out across Greenland ( AP )

However, Denmark has been insistent that it is committed to protecting the island, as have the U.K., the E.U., and Canada.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has also been firm in saying that the self-governing territory wants to remain within the Danish Kingdom.

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” he said at a recent press conference, joined by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Protests have erupted on the island in recent weeks, as residents hit back at the concept of a U.S. takeover.

A new trend parodying MAGA iconography has become popular among protesters, too, as many wear red hats with “Make America Great Again” replaced by “Make America Go Away.”

Shouts of “Greenland is not for sale” can be heard at marches, where demonstrators have been waving both the island’s flags and those of the Danish Kingdom.

The Independent has contacted Denmarkification.com for comment.