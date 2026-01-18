Greenland embraces the new MAGA hat: ‘Make America Go Away’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters in Greenland have embraced a new kind of red MAGA hat — one that reads “Make America Go Away.”

Thousands of demonstrators gathered across Denmark and Greenland Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s controversial demand to seize the Arctic island. The protests came as Trump announced new tariffs on several European countries until a deal is reached for his administration to control the island.

An estimated 10,000 Danes gathered at Copenhagen’s City Hall Square to push back against Trump’s threats, with many people in the crowd donning parody hats mimicking Trump’s signature, bright-red MAGA cap that instead reads “Make America Go Away.”

The caps also read “Nu det NUUK,” a play on Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and means “Now it’s enough.” On the side of the cap is the Greenland flag and the country’s own spin on the MAGA slogan.ay.

The caps have become so popular they’re reportedly sold out in Denmark.

open image in gallery Protesters in Greenland have embraced ‘MAGA’ with their own version of Trump’s signature hat that reads ‘Make America Go Away’ ( Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima )

Large crowds of protesters wore the hats Saturday while chanting “Greenland is not for sale” while others held banners reading “Hands off Greenland” along with Greenland’s flag.

“We have to support Greenland. We are Danes, Greenland are Danes, even though they’re Greenlanders, and we just have to stick together,” protester Susanne Kristensen told NBC News. Greenland is an autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark.

open image in gallery Greenlanders wore parody MAGA-style hats that read ‘Now is Nuuk’ and ‘Enough is Enough’ as they demonstrate against Trump’s attempts to control the island ( Getty Images )

Some of the demonstrators expressed fears over speaking out against Trump, worrying they may be barred from visiting the United States as a result. But others said they have no interest in visiting until Trump leaves office.

“I won’t go there until he’s out,” Kristensen added, according to NBC News.

Another demonstrator, Almond, 57, told NBC that he had never protested before but felt he had “to do something.”

“I’ve actually never done this before, demonstrating, but this is very important to me,” he said.

open image in gallery The spoof MAGA hats have reportedly sold out online in Denmark ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Eight European countries against Trump’s demands to seize Greenland will be charged a 10 percent import tax starting in February ( Getty Images )

Thousands of Greenlanders trekked through snow in Nuuk Saturday to show support for their own self-governance, but just as they finished, Trump announced plans to charge a 10 percent import tax starting in February on goods from eight European countries that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland.

The bloc is also considering restricting US companies from its market in response to the threats, according to the Financial Times.

“I thought this day couldn’t get any worse but it just did,” Malik Dollerup-Scheibel told the Associated Press during what many described as the island’s biggest protest, drawing in nearly a quarter of Nuuk’s population. “It just shows he has no remorse for any kind of human being now.”

Rallies were also held across the Danish realm, as well as in the capital of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in Canada’s far north.

Trump says Greenland would be key to U.S. security due to its strategic location — and he has not ruled out using U.S. military using force to take it.

As a result, European nations last week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark’s request.

open image in gallery Trump has long said that Greenland would be essential to U.S. security due to its strategic location and rich mineral supply ( AP )

open image in gallery Only 17 percent of Americans back Trump’s mission to acquire Greenland, according to recent polls, and even fewer Greenlanders want to be part of the United States ( Getty Images )

Greenland, which is home to some 57,000 people, has been governed from Copenhagen for centuries. While it has gained significant autonomy, it remains part of Denmark, which oversees its defense and largely funds its administration.

Approximately 17,000 Greenlanders live in Denmark, according to Danish authorities.

All parties in Greenland’s parliament favor its independence and prefer remaining a part of Denmark rather than the U.S., according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, only 17 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland, with large majorities of Democrats and Republicans opposing using military force to take the island, according to Reuters.