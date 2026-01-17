EU calls emergency meeting with all 27 countries over Trump’s Greenland tariff threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European Union ambassadors are set to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose escalating tariffs on European allies unless the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Cyprus, which currently holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency, announced late on Saturday it had convened the urgent talks. Diplomats indicated the session is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

On Saturday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump said.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has lashed out at Donald Trump’s “completely wrong” threat of tariffs against several European countries over their opposition to US control of Greenland.

open image in gallery Greenland US Protest ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

French president Emmanuel Macron has described the tariffs as “unacceptable”, adding: “No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland.”

Sweden is in talks with the UK and other European countries about the proposed Trump tariffs, its Prime Minster has said.

Writing on social media, Ulf Kristersson said: “We will not let ourselves be blackmailed.

“Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland.

“I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbours. This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out.

“Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a co-ordinated response.”

Thousands across Denmark and Greenland took to the streets to protest on Saturday. In Copenhagen, demonstrators chanted "Greenland is not for sale" and displayed slogans such as "No means No" and "Hands off Greenland" alongside the territory's red-and-white flag as they marched towards the US embassy. Some wore red baseball caps mimicking the "Make America Great Again" caps of Trump supporters, but emblazoned with "Make America Go Away".