Canada is considering sending a small contingent of troops to Greenland to take part in NATO military exercises, a source told Reuters.

Military officials presented plans for the operation to the government and are awaiting a decision from Prime Minister Mark Carney, whose office declined to comment.

European countries sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland last week, with the nations stating the troops will begin preparations for larger drills later this year.

It comes amid President Donald Trump's threats to take over Greenland, which pose a challenge for Carney who wants to show solidarity with European allies while also staying on Trump’s good side.

"We're concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear... we always will support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, wherever their geographic location is," Carney told reporters in Doha Sunday.