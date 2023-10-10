Major LGBT+ rights groups endorse Biden for re-election

A coalition of leading LGBT+ rights groups — Human Rights Campaign PAC, the National Center for Transgender Equality Action Fund (NCTE), and the Equality PAC — has announced their endorsement of President Joe Biden.

The Tuesday endorsements come after “the administration’s historic and era-defining support for LGBTQ+ equality as crucial now more than ever,” the Human Rights Campaign wrote in a release.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson underscored that the Biden-Harris administration has demonstrated “steadfast and unyielding support of LGBTQ+ Americans,” during “a time when the forces of hatred seek to divide us by race, place and identity the choice in this election is clear.”

She said, “This leadership is crucial now more than ever as LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency — experiencing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians and their right wing allies in states across the country, who are working tirelessly to erase us. What’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election for LGBTQ+ people is our humanity, our right to exist, and our ability to live and raise our families in environments free from discrimination and fear.”

“The National Center for Transgender Equality Action Fund is proud to announce its endorsement of President Joe Biden for a second term,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the executive director of the NCTE Action Fund, said. “Since taking office, President Biden has surpassed the efforts of all preceding administrations in his dedication to advancing the protections & rights of the transgender community. Without question, the Biden Administration has been the strongest advocate for the needs of transgender Americans of any presidential administration in American history.”

“Equality PAC is proud to stand with the most pro-equality Administration in the history of the United States — and we will do everything we can to help re-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris next year,” said Equality PAC Co-Chairs, California Rep Mark Takano and New York Rep Ritchie Torres, in a statement.

“It is critical that we elect strong allies into office at every level of our government, including the presidency and vice presidency — allies like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that will stand up for our community and speak out against injustice and hate,” the pair continued. “Make no mistake, LGBTQ rights are on the ballot in 2024 — and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the only candidates where we can put our faith, trust, and vote next year.”

The Human Rights Campaign also cited some of the victories for LGBT+ rights that were passed under Mr Biden’s presidency. The organisation pointed out that during Mr Biden’s first term, he approved federal employment protections for LGBT+ people and military service protections for transgender people, expanded mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth, and restored non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in healthcare.

In the Human Rights Campaign’s release, the organisation also pointed out Mr Biden’s views compared to those running for the Republican nomination.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, for example, enacted the law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” limiting the classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence in June said he would support a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and transgender people serving in the military.