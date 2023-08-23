What the GOP candidates have said about transgender rights

Over the last three years, the US has seen a record number of anti-transgender laws passed in states – restricting, and sometimes criminalising, youth access to gender-affirming care, diminishing trans visibility in classrooms and limiting participation in athletics.

So far in 2023, there have been over 566 anti-transgender bills introduced in government, according to a trans legislation tracker. Of that, 83 have passed and 358 are ongoing.

The mounting legislation is largely the result of a campaign by conservatives to create false narratives vilifying transgender people, as they seek to maintain a stronghold over their constituents.

Most likely, the 2024 Republican nominee for president will share similar rhetoric to other anti-transgender rights politicians.

Here’s what each GOP presidential candidate has said about transgender rights to date.

Donald Trump

While in office, Donald Trump rolled back a slew of rights protecting transgender people.

This included axing policies that allowed trans people to serve in the military and that protected trans patients from discrimination by doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire (AFP via Getty Images)

But if he were re-elected, Mr Trump has promised to go even further by punishing doctors and hospitals for providing gender-affirming care to minors which includes revoking Medicaid and Medicare qualifications.

The former president has also repeatedly mocked transgender athletes during speeches.

Ron DeSantis

As governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has rapidly implemented some of the most aggressive anti-transgender legislation seen across the US.

In May, the Florida governor signed a bill banning children from undergoing gender-affirming medical care and criminalising medical providers who offer it to patients.

The bill also allows transgender children to be taken from their parents and placed into state custody should parents try to seek gender-affirming care.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson (Getty Images)

Mr DeSantis has called gender-affirming care “mutilation” and “wrong” saying that “it has no place in our society”.

Last year, Mr DeSantis also notably spearheaded a bill, nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, that prohibits the discussion of sex or gender in schools – including a child’s preferred pronouns.

Despite his action and rhetoric, when Mr DeSantis was questioned about what he would do if his child was gay or transgender, he responded: “Well, my children are my children… We’ll leave that – we’ll leave that between my wife and I.”

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has repeatedly denounced transgender female athletes competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, calling it “the women’s issue of our time”.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador went as far as to accuse transgender athletes of contributing to “a third of our teenage girls seriously [contemplating] suicide last year.”

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to guests at Ashley’s BBQ Bash (Getty Images)

Ms Haley told ABC News 4 in May that she opposes gender-affirming healthcare for minors saying: “You shouldn’t allow a child to have gender-changing procedure until the age of 18 when they are an adult and they can make that decision.”

She added: “We shouldn’t have taxpayer dollars going to that."

Mike Pence

Former vice president Mike Pence has indicated that he would support a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and transgender people serving in the military.

“If there was a move in the Congress to protect children from this radical gender ideology and to ban chemical or surgical transition treatment for kids under the age of 18, you bet I would support it,” Mr Pence told the Des Moines Register in June.

Republican presidential candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the Christians United for Israel (Getty Images)

In July, Mr Pence said “having transgender personnel” in the military “erodes unit cohesion in a very unique way”.

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson has said he disagrees with gender-affirming healthcare for minors but vetoed a bill that would have outlawed this while he was governor of Arkansas.

Mr Hutchinson noticeably broke from Republicans on the issue in 2021, saying it was “unconstitutional”.

Republican presidential candidate, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit (Getty Images)

He defended his position to Tucker Carlson this July, saying: “It interfered with parents and so I sided with parents on that bill in managing the most sensitive issue that a parent can face. And I believe in a limited role of government.”

However, while breaking with Republicans on the one hand, Mr Hutchinson did sign a bill banning transgender women and girls from participating in sports and has said he supports banning transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott has stated he would support a federal ban on transgender athletes competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity but has not said if he would support a federal ban on gender-affirming medical care.

The South Carolina senator told NBC News in May that he “would support” federal legislation “making sure that women compete against women and men compete against men”.

Republican presidential candidate Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson (Getty Images)

Additionally, Mr Scott introduced legislation in September 2022 that would limit federal funding to elementary or middle schools that allowed students to use gender-affirming pronouns, gender markers or accommodations like locker rooms and bathrooms without their parent’s knowledge.

Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has supported transgender rights but has not explicitly stated where he stands on federal bans.

Over the years, Mr Suarez has expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community on social media during Pride Month and in recognising Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience.

Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivers remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library (Getty Images)

Though Mr Suarez supported Governor DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill initially, he later called an expansion of it “excessive”.

“I think we need to make sure that, you know, young adults do get sex education training,” Mr Suarez told NBC News in June.

“We need to make sure that our children can grow up in an environment where they can make good choices, but I don’t think it should be indoctrination.”

When questioned about his views on transgender people by Fox News Digital in June, Mr Suarez said: “There is nothing about being a conservative that requires me to hate anyone.”

He added: “Anyone in our party that believes hate is a fundamental element of our party is mistaken and misguided. I get over 80 percent of the vote in my city because I prefer to build unity over throwing people out of the tent. I serve every citizen and as president I will value every American."

Chris Christie

Chris Christie has indicated he would not support a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, instead believing that it is a decision that should be made by parents.

Mr Christie, the former New Jersey governor, told CNN in June that he opposes state bans on the matter as well.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting (AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t think that the government should ever be stepping into the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused about their gender,” Mr Christie said.

The former governor has instead indicated that he would consider legislation that requires parents to be involved in a child’s decision to seek gender-affirming care.

“Folks who are under the age of 18 should have parental support and guidance and love as they make all of the key decisions in their life and this should not be one that’s excluded by the government in any way,” he said.

In 2017, the then-governor of New Jersey signed a law allowing schools to permit transgender students to use new names, pronouns and bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Vivek Ramaswamy

During his campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy has used aggressive anti-transgender rhetoric to express his support for a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and ban on public funding for gender-affirming healthcare for any age.

In an interview with The New York Times in February, Mr Ramaswamy referred to being transgender as “transgenderism” likening it to a “secular religion”. He then later compared it to a “cult” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash (Getty Images)

Mr Ramaswamy has referred to being transgender as a “mental health disorder” and called affirming a child’s gender identity as “inhumane”.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician said he would support a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors saying it is the “compassionate thing to do”.

Doug Burgum

As governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum has signed more bills restricting transgender rights than any other governor in 2023.

This includes banning gender-affirming healthcare for youth, prohibiting transgender people from using facilities that align with their gender identity, barring transgender women and girls from competing on female athletic teams, and more.

North Dakota governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Doug Burgum speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner (AFP via Getty Images)

However he has not made his stance on federal bans clear.

Mr Burgum told CNBC in July that he’s not running on “culture war” issues like transgender rights saying it’s “not the place where the president should be spending their time”.

Will Hurd

Will Hurd has been supportive of transgender rights but has not directly stated his position on federal bans.

The former US representative told CNN in July that he wishes Republicans would focus their “attacks” on “war criminals” rather than transgender people.

Republican presidential candidate former Texas Congressman Will Hurd speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner (Getty Images)

“It is 2023. We should be talking about how do we embrace our differences,” Mr Hurd said.

Larry Elder

Larry Elder has not directly spoken about his views on a federal ban regarding transgender rights, though he has made various anti-transgender comments on Twitter.

California conservative radio host and presidential candidate Larry Elder participates in Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' first "Fair-Side Chats" (Getty Images)

The conservative political commentator has indicated he is against transgender women and girls competing in female athletics and has repeatedly misgendered notable transgender people like Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney.

Perry Johnson

Perry Johnson has stated that he would support a federal ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors if elected president.

While speaking at the Faith & Freedom forum in April, Mr Johnson said his second act as president will “never again… allow transition therapy for minors.”

“It’s child abuse,” Mr Johnson added.