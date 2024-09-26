Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1727313979

Eric Adams indictment live updates: New York City mayor facing charges in federal corruption probe

Democrat becomes the first Mayor of New York City to face criminal charges while in office

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 25 September 2024 21:26
Comments
Close
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.

Representatives of the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, the F.B.I. and the city Department of Investigation declined to comment to the newspaper.

New York City mayor Eric Adams indicted

This is a live blog covering the indictment of New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Graeme Massie26 September 2024 02:26

