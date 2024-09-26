Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, indicted on federal charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams was criminally indicted on Wednesday on federal charges, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear this time what the charges could be, the indictment is under seal at this time, the New York Times reported. However, Adams has been facing numerous federal investigations.

Adams would be the first New York City mayor in history to face a criminal indictment.

For months the mayor and those close to him, including employees, have been facing subpoenas, raids and allegations of wrongdoing.

New York City Eric Adams was reportedly indicted ( Getty Images )

One of those allegations of wrongdoing is related to an alleged straw donor scheme.

In November 2023, federal agents seized Adams’ electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption related to campaign finance wrongdoings.

According to reports, Adams allegedly benefitted from a straw donor scheme during his 2021 mayoral campaign through his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

The New York City mayor has been vocal about his longstanding relationship with Turkey and the Turkish-American community of New York. He previously boasted that he’s made at least six trips to Turkey.

Reports circulated that Adams received campaign donations from employees of a Brooklyn-based construction company owned by a Turkish-American businessman.

Adams has vehemently denied any allegations.

The FBI and the New York City Department of Investigations will release more information on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...