FBI seizes NYC mayor Eric Adams’ phones in corruption probe

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have seized some of New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s electronic devices as part of a federal investigation into corruption allegations against him.

Earlier this week, FBI agents approached Mr Adams and revoked at least two of his cell phones and an iPad via a court-ordered warrant, according to a report from The New York Times. The electronic devices were later returned to the mayor, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

The recent seizure is seemingly related to the government’s investigation into whether or not Mr Adams received illegal campaign donations in 2021.

The investigation came to light in early November after FBI agents raided the home of his campaign’s chief fundraiser, 25-year-old Brianna Suggs.

As of now, Mr Adams is not accused of anything and has denied any wrongdoing.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the New York City mayor said he was “shocked” and “hurt” by the accusations that his campaign staff committed illegal acts.

Amid the rapidly escalating investigation, Mr Adams said he hired a lawyer to represent him.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…