Epstein says he lost a $10K bet to Trump over ex-Marla Maples and sent a truck of baby food as payment, emails show
The email exchange was among the thousands of Epstein-related documents released by Congress
Jeffrey Epstein claimed he lost a $10,000 bet with President Donald Trump when his ex-wife Marla Maples became pregnant, newly released emails show.
The email exchange was among the thousands of Epstein-related documents published on Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee, many of which refer to Trump.
During a 2016 conversation with author Deepak Chopra, which took place just months before Trump’s first election win, Epstein revealed the bizarre pregnancy-related wager.
Chopra emailed Epstein on July 29 that year seeking to arrange a FaceTime or Skype call with the convicted sex offender, who died in prison in 2019.
“Btw,” Chopra said. “Do you know Marla Maples?”
“Yes,” Epstein replied three minutes later.
“In fact when she told donald she was pregnant...lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment,” he added.
He said that he had not spoken to Maples for years since then.
“She can tell you the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes. Yes - shoes,” Epstein added.
Maples, a Georgia-born actress and singer, gave birth to Trump’s daughter Tiffany in October 1993, shortly after the then real estate tycoon divorced his first wife, Ivana Trump.
A few months later, the pair tied the knot at New York City’s Plaza Hotel. Among the many guests in attendance was Epstein, archival video footage published by CNN in July revealed. Maples and Trump divorced in 1999.
Maples and Chopra appear to know one another. They spoke together at a “Sages & Sciences Symposium” in 2010, and, in 2016, Maples posted a photo with Chopra, describing him as her friend.
The Independent has contacted Maples and Chopra for comment.
When asked about the email exchange, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Independent, “These emails prove literally nothing.”
In separate emails, Epstein wrote that the president “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking, and that Trump “knew about the girls.”
The victim referenced in some of the emails was outed by the White House as Virginia Giuffre, who died earlier this year.
The freshly-released trove of emails has caused renewed scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Epstein.
In 2002, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who he had known for 15 years. And in 2017, Epstein told author Michael Wolff he had been Trump’s “closest friend.”
Trump also flew on Epstein’s planes at least seven times in the 1990s, according to the New York Times, and, in 2003, he allegedly penned a birthday letter to Epstein, writing, “May every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the House Oversight Committee. Trump has denied writing the letter, calling it a “fake thing.”
In 2019, Trump said he had fallen out with Epstein “a long time ago.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago “decades ago” for being a “creep.”
But, in newly released emails, Epstein contradicted this claim. In 2019, he emailed Wolff saying he was “never a member” at Mar-a-Lago.
In response to the release yesterday, Leavitt told reporters, “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”
The Oversight Committee’s file dump came the same day that a House discharge petition secured its final vote, which will now force a chamber-wide vote on releasing all government files on Epstein.
