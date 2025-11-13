Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he lost a $10,000 bet with President Donald Trump when his ex-wife Marla Maples became pregnant, newly released emails show.

The email exchange was among the thousands of Epstein-related documents published on Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee, many of which refer to Trump.

During a 2016 conversation with author Deepak Chopra, which took place just months before Trump’s first election win, Epstein revealed the bizarre pregnancy-related wager.

Chopra emailed Epstein on July 29 that year seeking to arrange a FaceTime or Skype call with the convicted sex offender, who died in prison in 2019.

“Btw,” Chopra said. “Do you know Marla Maples?”

“Yes,” Epstein replied three minutes later.

“In fact when she told donald she was pregnant...lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment,” he added.

open image in gallery The 2016 email exchange was among the thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday ( Everyone Hates Elon )

He said that he had not spoken to Maples for years since then.

“She can tell you the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes. Yes - shoes,” Epstein added.

Maples, a Georgia-born actress and singer, gave birth to Trump’s daughter Tiffany in October 1993, shortly after the then real estate tycoon divorced his first wife, Ivana Trump.

A few months later, the pair tied the knot at New York City’s Plaza Hotel. Among the many guests in attendance was Epstein, archival video footage published by CNN in July revealed. Maples and Trump divorced in 1999.

open image in gallery The email exchange took place on July 29, 2016 ( House Oversight )

Maples and Chopra appear to know one another. They spoke together at a “Sages & Sciences Symposium” in 2010, and, in 2016, Maples posted a photo with Chopra, describing him as her friend.

The Independent has contacted Maples and Chopra for comment.

When asked about the email exchange, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Independent, “These emails prove literally nothing.”

open image in gallery Maples gave birth to Trump’s daughter Tiffany in October 1993 ( AFP/Getty )

In separate emails, Epstein wrote that the president “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking, and that Trump “knew about the girls.”

The victim referenced in some of the emails was outed by the White House as Virginia Giuffre, who died earlier this year.

The freshly-released trove of emails has caused renewed scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

In 2002, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who he had known for 15 years. And in 2017, Epstein told author Michael Wolff he had been Trump’s “closest friend.”

Trump also flew on Epstein’s planes at least seven times in the 1990s, according to the New York Times, and, in 2003, he allegedly penned a birthday letter to Epstein, writing, “May every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the House Oversight Committee. Trump has denied writing the letter, calling it a “fake thing.”

In 2019, Trump said he had fallen out with Epstein “a long time ago.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago “decades ago” for being a “creep.”

But, in newly released emails, Epstein contradicted this claim. In 2019, he emailed Wolff saying he was “never a member” at Mar-a-Lago.

In response to the release yesterday, Leavitt told reporters, “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

The Oversight Committee’s file dump came the same day that a House discharge petition secured its final vote, which will now force a chamber-wide vote on releasing all government files on Epstein.