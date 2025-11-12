Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is once again dismissing the furor over bombshell emails from deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein referencing President Donald Trump as part of a “hoax” and has revealed the identify of the victim named in one of those emails in an effort to discredit them.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the victim who was identified in the email from Epstein to co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was Virginia Giuffre, the former Mar-a-Lago employee whom the president previously said was “stolen” from his Palm Beach, Florida club by Epstein.

Leavitt accused Democrats of having “selectively leaked” the email from Epstein to Maxwell — and two others referencing the president between Epstein and author Michael Wolff — in an effort to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions,” she said.

Continuing, Leavitt repeated a disputed claim that Trump had “kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre” and accused news outlets that are reporting on the released emails of engaging in “bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments.”

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Wednesday that the victim who was identified in the email from Epstein to co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was Virginia Giuffre, the former Mar-a-Lago employee whom the president previously said was ‘stolen’ from his Palm Beach, Florida club by Epstein ( Crime+Investigation )

“Any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again,” she added.

The White House’s aggressive pushback on the latest revelations from a tranche of documents turned over to Congress by Epstein’s estate comes on the day House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to administer the oath of office to Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, the incoming Arizona congresswoman whose swearing-in has been delayed for months in what Democrats have called a deliberate effort by the Trump loyalist to prevent her from adding her signature to a discharge petition.

That petition — a parliamentary maneuver to bring legislation to the floor without the Speaker’s consent — would force a vote on legislation to release case files from the criminal investigation into the deceased child rapist and sex trafficker.

The entire Trump administration was engulfed in a months-long crisis over the Epstein files during the summer after the president campaigned to release the documents last year.

In July, the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo effectively ruling a line under the matter, and said no further documents would be released.

The move sparked uproar within MAGA and beyond, as Democrats and rebel Republicans pursued the release of the files.

open image in gallery Epstein wrote in one email to Maxwell that Donald Trump was ‘that dog that hasn’t barked’ and stated that the victim — who the White House says is Giuffre (pictured here with the then-Prince Andrew and Maxwell — ‘spent hours at my house with him’ ( US Department of Justice )

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the entire matter is a “hoax” and denies any wrongdoing, but the emails made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee call into question whether he has been candid about his relationship with Epstein.

In the emails, Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking, and that Trump “knew about the girls…”

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails, and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

But the 2011 message from Epstein to Maxwell suggests there might be more to the story.

He wrote that the president was “that dog that hasn’t barked” and stated that the victim — who the White House says is Giuffre — “spent hours at my house with him.”

“He has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there,” Epstein added.

Maxwell, who is serving a multi-decade sentence in a federal prison after being convicted of sex trafficking, wrote in reply: “I have been thinking about that.”

In a separate email written during the 2015 presidential campaign, Epstein told Wolff that Trump “of course ... knew about the girls as he asked ghislane [sic] to stop.”

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, accused Epstein of trafficking her to a number of powerful and wealthy men, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who earlier this month was stripped of his former titles of Prince and Duke of York after it was revealed that he’d remained in contact with Epstein long after he’d previously claimed to have cut ties with the sex offender .