Epstein lawyer says Ghislaine Maxwell knows ‘everything’ and should get immunity to testify before Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense lawyer wants the financier’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, to receive immunity if she testifies before Congress.

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of child sex trafficking and other charges in 2021 in connection with Epstein. She is appealing her conviction. Now, attorney Alan Dershowitz says she “knows everything” about Epstein’s sex trafficking case and is prepared to testify before Congress — if she’s granted immunity.

“She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone. She knows everything. She arranged every single trip with everybody. She knows everything,” Dershowitz said on Fox News Sunday.

“If she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify,” he added. “I’m told that she actually would be willing to testify, and there’d be no reason for her to withhold any information.”

Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019, while facing federal sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded guilty to separate prostitution charges in 2008.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense lawyer says Ghislaine Maxwell should receive immunity if she testifies before Congress ( Getty )

Dershowitz says he doesn’t see “any negative” in granting Maxwell immunity to testify about her co-conspirator.

The Trump administration has come under heavy criticism this month after the Justice Department and FBI said officials would not release any more evidence related to the Epstein investigation. The agencies also confirmed Epstein died by suicide and claimed the financier did not keep a “client list,” even after Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested the document was on her desk months prior.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now calling for the administration to release more information on Epstein.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna are hoping to force a vote in the House on a bipartisan resolution calling for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, Politico reports. However, the move would be symbolic, as Congress doesn’t have the power to force the Justice Department to release information.

Congress is set to begin its typical August recess later this week.

open image in gallery Activists project a message on the Justice Department’s headquarters calling for the Trump administration to release more information on Epstein. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pressuring the administration to unseal the files ( AFP via Getty Images )

The administration’s announcement came after Trump’s former ally Elon Musk accused the president of being named in the Epstein files during a heated back and forth and their respective social media platforms.

Musk has since deleted the post.

Trump defended Bondi as criticism over the files mounted. The president also slammed his “PAST supporters” for turning on the administration in a Truth Social post last week. He went to baselessly claim that former President Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey “made up” the Epstein files.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls***,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Amid the backlash, Trump also directed Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein. The Justice Department filed a request with a federal judge to unseal that testimony on Friday. It’s unclear when the testimony may be unsealed.

Late last week, the Wall Street Journal also dropped a bombshell report detailing an alleged 50th birthday card that Trump sent to Epstein. The Journal described the 2003 note as including a drawing of a naked woman. The report states Trump ended the note with a birthday wish for Epstein: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump denied the letter was his, and has since sued the Wall Street Journal, its parent companies and its owner, Robert Murdoch. Musk also defended Trump, arguing the message “doesn’t sound like something Trump would say.”

A spokesperson for Dow Jones, the paper’s publisher, previously said the company has “full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”