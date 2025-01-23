Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular Milwaukee TV meteorologist was fired by her station a day after she took to social media to criticize Elon Musk for repeatedly performing a gesture that has widely been admonished as a “Nazi salute.”

“Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58,” a staff memo from the station’s news director Jessie Garcia read. “A search for a replacement is underway.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on Kuffel’s termination, noting that staffers at WDJT-TV were informed by email on Wednesday that the weather forecaster was no longer with the station. By that afternoon, her name and bio had been removed from the channel’s website.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Weigel Broadcast Co., which owns the station, for comment. A spokesperson for the company did confirm to the Journal Sentinel that Kuffel is no longer with CBS58, though they added that they couldn’t comment further on her departure as it was a personnel issue.

Kuffel could not be reached for comment.

open image in gallery A local weather forecaster is out of a job afrer criticizing the world’s richest man for performing a gesture that many have likened to a ‘Nazi salute.’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Musk – the world’s richest man who has quickly become the president’s “first buddy” – sparked intense outrage when he twice threw his right arm diagonally into the air with his palm facing down, a gesture that was immediately likened to a “Sieg Heil.”

Kuffel joined the online criticism of the Tesla CEO and owner of X, posting on her personal Instagram account that she felt the mega-billionaire had indeed delivered a fascist salute.

“Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration,” she wrote in one post on Tuesday, adding: “You f*** with this and this man, I don’t f*** with you. Full stop.” In another post, she shared a clip from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where one character said: “Screw that old b*tch. He’s a Nazi.”

With conservatives rushing to Musk’s defense, a local right-wing radio host – who has regularly complained about left-wing “cancel culture” – soon took issue with Kuffel’s posts and blasted her on X, making sure to tag her employer. “EXCLUSIVE: @CBS58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel makes a pair of vulgar Instagram posts while spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute during yesterday’s Presidential Inauguration,” Dan O’Donnell tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after O’Donnell’s tweet, Kuffel made her Instagram account private. Incidentally, she was also quoted in a CNN piece that same day about local meteorologists losing their jobs across the country as stations look to replace them with The Weather Channel feed.

“Local meteorologists are essential to local news,” she noted. “Communities will suffer during major, local weather events because of this decision.”

open image in gallery Sam Kuffel is out at a CBS affiliate in Milwaukee after criticizing Musk over his actions during the inauguration ( CBS 58 )

Since sparking controversy over the gesture, Musk has only exacerbated the backlash by not explicitly denying the allegations that he delivered a “Nazi salute” in multiple posts on his social media platform. Instead, he has just lashed out at and mocked critics and media outlets for accusing him of doing a “Heil Hitler” salute.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” Musk grumbled at one point.

At the same time, the Anti-Defamation League has come to the defense of Musk, who once threatened to sue the human rights watchdog for criticizing him for platforming antisemitism. “It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the organization noted, asking that “all sides should give one another a bit of grace.”

Meanwhile, CBS58 has come under fire over its termination of Kuffel, with viewers flooding the station’s social media feeds with complaints that it is kowtowing to Musk.

“If you fire a meteorologist for criticizing Nazis, we just assume all the meteorologists you haven’t fired are Nazis,” one X user wrote, while another stated that “defending Nazis just because they are rich isn’t a great look, you guys.”