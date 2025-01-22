Keir Starmer hits out at Elon Musk over ‘Nazi salute’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has rebuked Elon Musk over a gesture he made during a rally for new US president Donald Trump, with the prime minister’s official spokesperson saying he “would not be happy” if a member of the government did similar.

On Monday, the tech billionaire gave a speech at a rally following the new president’s inauguration, in which he thanked Mr Trump’s supporters.

He then slapped his hand on his chest and extended his arm straight outward and upward with his palm facing downwards.

The Tesla mogul then turned around and made a similar gesture in the opposite direction.

open image in gallery Elon Musk's extended his arm straight outward and upward with his palm facing down ( Tesla Owners Silicon Valley )

Mr Musk has not explicitly denied claims the gesture looked like a Nazi salute, but hit out at his critics, writing on his X social media site that the “‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired”.

Asked about the gesture, the prime minister’s spokesman replied: “It is clearly for the individual to defend his own actions.

“When it comes to the government’s position on these issues, you have heard the prime minister speak passionately about his visit to Auschwitz and our plans ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.”

Asked if Sir Keir would be happy if a member of his government gave a similar gesture, the spokesman replied: “Would he be happy if a member of the Government did a Nazi salute? No.”

He added: “The prime minister would not be happy with a member of the government doing a Nazi salute.”

open image in gallery Mr Musk has repeatedly taken aim at the prime minister ( PA Wire )

When pressed whether this meant the government believed Mr Musk’s gesture was a Nazi salute, the spokesman replied: “I am saying it is up to Elon Musk obviously to respond to that.”

The billionaire - who will lead a US federal government cost cutting exercise in Mr Trump’s new administration - has had an uneasy relationship with Downing Street in recent months.

Mr Musk has repeatedly attacked ministers over the historical handling of the grooming gangs scandal in the UK.

In a slew of social media posts criticising the Labour government, Mr Musk attacked safeguarding minister Jess Phillips on social media after she declined a request from Oldham Council for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town.