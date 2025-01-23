Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham has defended Elon Musk after he made a hand gesture that resembled the Nazi salute — nearly ten years after she was accused of a similar move.

During a speech following President Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday, Musk put his hand to his chest before extending his arm up with his palm down - twice. It was met with instant criticism by pundits and many online, but Ingraham has jumped to Musk’s defense.

“Now, we all know that Elon Musk is excited about the Trump agenda and that he’s prone to sudden wild gesticulations,” she said on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle Wednesday. “Kinda funny. And that is what the grasping, gasping resistance grabs onto.”

Ingraham was similarly accused of performing a Nazi salute at the Republican National Convention in 2016. The gesture came as she enthusiastically voiced her support for Trump, a first-time presidential nominee at the time.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has suggested anyone comparing his gesture to a Nazi saltute needs “better dirty tricks” ( Getty Images )

“I want to say this very plainly: We should all—even all you boys with wounded feelings and bruised egos, we love you—but you must honor your pledge to support Donald Trump now,” she exclaimed, before performing the hand gesture.

While Ingraham was heavily criticized across social media at the time, others hopped to her defense and claimed it was an accidental gesture that resembled a Nazi salute.

“I do not think it is fair to say Laura Ingraham capped off her remarks at the Republican National Convention by giving a Nazi salute,” Slate’s Josh Voorhees wrote. “However, I do think it is fair to say that Laura Ingraham capped off her remarks at the Republican National Convention with a hand gesture that, intentionally or not, clearly resembled a Nazi salute.”

open image in gallery Laura Ingraham has leaped to Elon Musk’s defense after his controversial gesture, almost 10 years after facing backlash for her own. ( AFP/Getty )

Many Democrats still tore into Musk. Progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the billionaire and even criticized the Anti-Defamation League after the organization released a statement claiming they did not believe Musk performed a Nazi salute. California Rep Robert Garcia, meanwhile, called it: “So gross, disgusting.”

But it’s not just opponents of the Trump administration claiming Musk did, indeed, perform a Nazi salute. White nationalist Nick Fuentes — who once dined with Trump — said Musk’s motion was “straight up like ‘Sieg Heil,’ like loving Hitler energy.”

Musk has defended himself on X, the social media platform he owns. "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” he said. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired."

Elon Musk 'salutes' during Trump inauguration speech

The world’s richest man also went after Wikipedia this week after he discovered his page on the site noted, accurately, that the gesture had been compared to a Nazi salute (and even noted that he denied it).

“Since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!”, he wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the Wikiepdia page.