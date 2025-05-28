Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following on from his criticism of the president’s “big, beautiful bill,” Elon Musk threw yet another jab at the Trump administration, this time claiming that his Department of Government Efficiency has become a “whipping boy” for the White House’s shortcomings.

Approximately 1,500 miles away from the White House on the factory floor of SpaceX’s facility in Starbase, Texas, Musk issued his latest rebuke against President Donald Trump, arguing his federal government slashing force had become a scapegoat if “something bad would happen.”

“DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” Musk told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “So, like, something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it.”

Earlier Tuesday, Musk sharply criticized Trump's “big, beautiful bill," arguing it “undermines” the work done by DOGE. The president’s showpiece tax bill is predicted to increase the federal deficit by more than $3.3 trillion over the next decade, contradicting Musk’s efforts to reduce the U.S. national debt through cost-cutting measures drastically.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” he told CBS News.

After bankrolling Trump’s presidential campaign and being one of his closest allies during his first 100 days in office, the president’s “First Buddy” has significantly reduced his presence in frontline politics. Last month, Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed the world’s richest man was no longer working from the White House.

open image in gallery Elon Musk issued a rare rebuke against President Trump and his adminsitration in an interview Tuesday ( AP )

Despite a shift in attention, Musk stated that his work with DOGE is not yet complete. He said he plans to focus on a less-controversial task than dismantling federal agencies: improving the federal bureaucracy’s computer systems.

“There’s, like, so many situations where the computers are so broken,” he said. “And this is just literally a thing that was brought to my attention.”

Musk’s perceived sway on the president and cuts enacted by DOGE, leading to more than 280,000 layoffs, did not come without costs. Tesla was caught in the political crosswinds, with the electric vehicle company’s share prices plunging to historic lows and a spate of arson attacks erupting across the globe.

“People were burning Teslas,” Musk said. “Why would you do that? That’s really uncool.”

Musk returned to Texas ahead of a test flight Tuesday of Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket, which spun out of control once it reached space and broke apart as it returned to Earth.

open image in gallery Musk’s critcism against the Trump administration comes as his relationship with the president continues to unravel ( AFP via Getty Images )

The tech billionaire also revealed a renewed focus away from D.C.: returning astronauts to the moon and sending people to Mars.

“I’m physically here. This is the focus, and especially around launch,” he said, sporting an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt. “Everything comes together at the moment of launch.”

Musk described his “maniacal sense of urgency” to propel the first humans onto the Red Planet.

“I think the primary goal should be Mars,” he said. “We could perhaps go back to the moon along the way. But the primary goal should be Mars, because that’s really the next great leap beyond Apollo.”