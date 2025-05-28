Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket tumbles out of control after launch and breaks apart in third setback

SpaceX confirms that Starship broke apart during re-entry

Mary Papenfuss
in San Francisco
Tuesday 27 May 2025 21:38 EDT
The SpaceX starship launches Tuesday in Texas
The SpaceX starship launches Tuesday in Texas (AP)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX starship tumbled out of control after launch in Texas on Tuesday and the first-stage Super Heavy booster exploded shortly before the craft’s planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Fuel leaks on the upper-stage vehicle caused it to spin uncontrollably before its planned re-entry through Earth's atmosphere. SpaceX confirmed that Starship broke apart during re-entry.

It was the third straight major problem in a Starship launch that SpaceX has repeatedly characterized as a valuable learning experience.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

