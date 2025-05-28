Elon Musk’s SpaceX starship tumbled out of control after launch in Texas on Tuesday and the first-stage Super Heavy booster exploded shortly before the craft’s planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
Fuel leaks on the upper-stage vehicle caused it to spin uncontrollably before its planned re-entry through Earth's atmosphere. SpaceX confirmed that Starship broke apart during re-entry.
It was the third straight major problem in a Starship launch that SpaceX has repeatedly characterized as a valuable learning experience.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
