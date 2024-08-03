Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair during first marriage

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff has admitted having an affair during his first marriage.

The second gentleman was married to film producer Kerstin Emhoff from 1992 to 2008 and the pair share two children, Ella and Cole. The Daily Mail first reported on Saturday that Emhoff had cheated on Kerstin with his children’s private school teacher.

Later on Saturday, he acknowledged the affair happened. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff told CNN in a statement.

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris wave before boarding Air Force Two on July 22. Emhoff admitted to having an affair during his first marriage on Saturday ( AP )

The woman, who is not being identified by The Independent, did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. The Independent has also emailed the Harris campaign for comment.

The relationship with the other woman ended years before Emhoff and Harris began dating, CNN reported. The tryst had come to light during the vice presidential vetting process in 2020, the outlet added.

The Daily Mail alleged that Doug and Kerstin’s marriage came to an end after Kerstin found out about the affair.

The revelation comes weeks before the Democratic National Convention.

On Friday, Harris secured enough delegate votes to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination after President Joe Biden said he would not seek re-election last month.