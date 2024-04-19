Sleeping, smirking and stalking out of court: Donald Trump’s first week of criminal trial in pictures
Donald Trump napped in court. Seated jurors were struck from the case. And a man set himself on fire in a horrifying incident outside court
In a historic week for America, Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as a criminal defendant for the very first time.
Jury selection began in the so-called hush money trial on 15 April, lasting around four days before the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates were sworn in to hear the first ever criminal trial of a sitting or former president.
The former president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments given to cover up alleged affairs ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Mr Trump has made no secret of the fact that he would rather be almost anywhere else — the campaign trail, his son Barron’s graduation, Staten Island — but the Manhattan courtroom. On the first day of the trial, Mr Trump called the case “an assault on America”.
But, after many unsuccessful attempts to delay or dismiss the trial, the trial has marched on and opening statements are expected to get under way on Monday.
It may have only been one week. But trial has already proven eventful.
Mr Trump has allegedly dozed off, has been scolded by the judge for “intimidating” a juror, and has gotten to hear what New Yorkers really think of him. Outside the courthouse, protesters and supporters made their views known, while – in a horrifying incident on Friday afternoon – a man set himself on fire.
Here is Mr Trump’s landmark trial in photos:
Day one:
Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to head to the criminal court in Manhattan for the first day of jury selection in his hush money trial. He waves to supporters before getting into his motorcade:
Judge Juan Merchan presides over the first day of the hush money case in Manhattan criminal court:
An anti-Trump demonstrator stands outside of the courthouse in preparation for the high-profile trial’s start:
In classic campaign-speech mode, Mr Trump bashes the trial to the press outside the courtroom, calling it a “political witch hunt”:
Day two:
Mr Trump’s lawyers flank the former president as jury selection continues into its second day:
A court sketch shows a weary Mr Trump – after he was accused of dozing off multiple times during the proceedings:
The former president goes to the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan to visit a bodega where a clerk fatally stabbed a man in a case of self-defence last year:
Day three:
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee departs Trump Tower to head to the courthouse once again:
Brows furrowed but eyes open, Mr Trump braces for the third day of jury selection to begin:
A bored-looking Mr Trump sits and listens to the jury selection process:
Day Four:
Mr Trump makes his way from Trump Tower back downtown to the Manhattan criminal courthouse for the final day of jury selection:
Before entering the courtroom, Mr Trump gives a speech in the courthouse:
The former president sits quietly throughout the final day of jury selection where five alternate jurors are picked. Despite the chilly temperature of the courtroom being a nuisance, Mr Trump remains relatively relaxed:
Horror erupts outside of the courtroom during the lunch break when a man sets himself on fire in the park across the street:
Mr Trump’s criminal trial will continue on Monday morning with opening arguments expected to begin from both sides – and the first witness potentially giving testimony in the case.
