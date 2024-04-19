Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial in New York

Just minutes before jury selection finished, a man set himself on fire outside the court

Katie Hawkinson
Friday 19 April 2024 18:59
Comments
A man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan Criminal Court during Donald Trump’s trial
A man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan Criminal Court during Donald Trump's trial

An individual appears to have self-immolated in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is taking place.

The fire broke out just after full jury selection ended, setting up the first criminal trial of an American president. Fire crews and police are on the scene. Footage shared by Politico showed police officers approaching the individual with fire extinguishers, attempting to put out the flames.

Smoke can be seen rising off the cement by the court where the individual was, where ash and white material still remain.

Law enforcement on the scene outside Manhattan criminal court after a man set himself on fire amid Trump trial

More to come...

