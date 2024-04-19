Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial in New York
Just minutes before jury selection finished, a man set himself on fire outside the court
An individual appears to have self-immolated in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is taking place.
The fire broke out just after full jury selection ended, setting up the first criminal trial of an American president. Fire crews and police are on the scene. Footage shared by Politico showed police officers approaching the individual with fire extinguishers, attempting to put out the flames.
Smoke can be seen rising off the cement by the court where the individual was, where ash and white material still remain.
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies