Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial in New York

An individual appears to have self-immolated in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is taking place.

The fire broke out just after full jury selection ended, setting up the first criminal trial of an American president. Fire crews and police are on the scene. Footage shared by Politico showed police officers approaching the individual with fire extinguishers, attempting to put out the flames.

Smoke can be seen rising off the cement by the court where the individual was, where ash and white material still remain.

Law enforcement on the scene outside Manhattan criminal court after a man set himself on fire amid Trump trial ( ABC News )

More to come...