Trump trial live: Empaneled juror excused from hush money trial due to concerns over identity and impartiality
Third day of hush money trial underway as selection of remaining five jurors and six alternates continues
Donald Trump is back in court for day three of his hush money trial at the New York County criminal court in Lower Manhattan.
Proceedings in the trial are gathering pace with seven jurors now confirmed. Judge Juan Merchan appears hopeful that the remaining five jurors and six alternates can be selected by the end of the week. Opening statements could therefore begin on Monday.
Yesterday it was revealed that the former president will be asked about previous allegations of misconduct and crimes – including instances of sexual abuse and fraud – if he takes the stand.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg posted a list that includes “all misconduct and criminal acts of the defendant not charged in the indictment” that his office “intend to use at trial to impeach the credibility of” the former president should he testify, according to a court filing.
Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair in 2006. He denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.
Raskin rinses Comer on Biden impeachment nonsense
The Maryland Democrat once more knocked it out of the park yesterday as he called on James Comer to finally show his hand in the spurious House impeachment inquiry into the president, strongly suspecting the chair is bluffing and has absolutely nothing to play.
In a brief statement, the juror explains her thinking, saying that just yesterday alone, she had friends, colleagues, and family push things to her phone questioning whether the articles about jurors were referring to her. She said at this point she doesn’t believe she can be fair and unbiased and not let the outside influences bear on her.
Ariana Baio reports:
Judge Merchan directs the press to refrain from writing about physical descriptions and descriptors (for example, if someone has an accent) to prevent the jurors from being identified.
“We just lost what probably would have been a very good juror for this case,” Judge Merchan says.
Going forward, answers to questions regarding employment will be redacted from transcripts and the press is directed to not report on those answers.
Juror 2 has been excused
Proceedings take a step backwards first thing on Thursday.
Juror #2 who was seated on Tuesday has been excused.
Ariana Baio reports from the courthouse:
Judge Merchan begins by going over preliminary matters. Apparently, Juror #2 called to convey concerns that she cannot be impartial. She says that after leaving court yesterday, her identity became known to her friends, family and colleagues who figure out who she was.
She is excused from jury duty.
Here’s what we know about her:
A native New Yorker and an oncology nurse who lives with her fiance in the Upper East Side. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and taking her dog to the park and gets her news from The New York Times, CNN, and Google. On Tuesday, she said that “nobody is above the law”.
“I’m here to hear the facts, both sides,” she said.
Jury selection will resume momentarily
Ariana Baio is reporting for The Independent from court:
Jury selection will begin momentarily, attorneys have just sat down and we are waiting on Judge Juan Merchan
Donald Trump is also seated with Todd Blanche talking to him.
The second panel of 96 jurors was sworn in on Tuesday, so things should get moving pretty quickly this morning.
MSNBC anchor praises ‘wonderfully poetic’ Trump prosecutor
Joy Reid was singing the praises of Alvin Bragg yesterday, who has become the first person in American history to bring a president to trial and has stood up to plenty of personal abuse from the defendant in the process.
Here’s what she had to say about him.
MSNBC reporter Joy Reid praises ‘wonderfully poetic’ Trump prosecutor
MSNBC host Joy Reid said it was "wonderfully poetic" that a Black Harvard graduate was the first to criminally prosecute Donald Trump. In the New York hush money trial, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to secure her silence about an alleged 2006 affair. "[Bragg is] the very kind of person that his former staff, the people who worked for him, Stephen Miller et cetera, want to never be at Harvard Law school. But he was. And he came out and graduated and he's prosecuting you, Donald," Reid said.
Trump leaves Trump Tower for court
Here’s the defendant setting out with a heavy heart for the Manhattan Criminal Court a little while ago, anticipating another long day of having to stay awake.
Stephen Colbert defends friend Jimmy Kimmel from Trump criticism
Here’s one late-night host standing up for another over the defendant’s repeated attacks on Kimmel.
In case you missed it, the latest instalment of that feud came yesterday when Trump ranted about his enemy “stumbling through” announcing the winner of the Best Picture Oscar last month.
While Kimmel did host the event, that award was actually handed out by the legendary actor Al Pacino.
Oliver O’Connell has more.
Trump mocked as ‘feeble’ after confusing Jimmy Kimmel and Al Pacino in bizarre rant
Former president claimed late-night host stumbled and choked while announcing Best Picture at Oscars... which was actually presented by legendary actor
Senate Democrats vote to end Mayorkas impeachment without trial
Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress voted on Wednesday to end impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden’s director of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, without trial in a move that enraged their Republican colleagues, who had been seeking a high-profile scalp as they sought to pin the blame for America’s southern border illegal immigration struggles on the Biden administration.
John Bowden reports.
Senate Democrats end Mayorkas impeachment without trial, enraging Republicans
GOP’s impeachment was labelled a ‘sham’ by Democrats, who voted to kill it without trial
Live: Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York
You can follow the latest from Manhattan via the livestream below.
Trump and Duda talk Nato and Ukraine at Trump Tower
Here’s a little more on the defendant using his day off from court yesterday to meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower.
“He’s doing a fantastic job. The people of Poland love him, they really do,” Trump said of Duda.
“He’s my friend, and we had four great years together.”
The duo reportedly discussed the Pole’s proposal to raise Nato members’ spending commitment from 2 per cent of GDP to 3 per cent (a subject dear to Trump’s icy heart) in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as Israel’s war with Hamas.
They also posed for the Farage photo.
Duda, a right-wing populist, has urged the US to keep up its aid to Ukraine and was last on American soil in February when he visited the White House, where he and President Biden marked the 25th anniversary of Poland joining Nato.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies