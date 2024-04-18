✕ Close Supporters and protesters rally outside Trump's criminal trial

Donald Trump is back in court for day three of his hush money trial at the New York County criminal court in Lower Manhattan.

Proceedings in the trial are gathering pace with seven jurors now confirmed. Judge Juan Merchan appears hopeful that the remaining five jurors and six alternates can be selected by the end of the week. Opening statements could therefore begin on Monday.

Yesterday it was revealed that the former president will be asked about previous allegations of misconduct and crimes – including instances of sexual abuse and fraud – if he takes the stand.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg posted a list that includes “all misconduct and criminal acts of the defendant not charged in the indictment” that his office “intend to use at trial to impeach the credibility of” the former president should he testify, according to a court filing.

Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair in 2006. He denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.