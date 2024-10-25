Trump claims he’s ‘not supposed’ to tell supporters he’s winning in key swing states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump claimed he’s winning in three key swing states - before telling supporters that he’s “not supposed to say that.”

The former president made the unfounded claims that he’s leading in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania at a Turning Point Action rally on Thursday night. The event was hosted by the political advocacy arm of Turning Point USA, an organization founded by far-right political activist Charlie Kirk.

“But I’m not supposed to say that,” Trump said. “Pretend it’s close, everybody has to. They’re afraid that if you hear that they’re not going to vote.”

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a double-edged sword.’ If we’re leading by a lot, they won’t think about cheating as much,” he continued, referring to his often-repeated false claim that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election. “We’ve got to make these elections honorable and honest, and we’re going to do it.”

However, the latest polls show that neither candidate is leading likely voters in the seven swing states outside of the margin of error.

Kamala Harris is two points ahead in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and three points ahead in Wisconsin, according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School October poll.

Undecided voters will also play a key role in the election outcome as they choose a candidate over the next 11 days. The economy consistently ranks as the top issue among swing state voters, alongside inflation, healthcare and threats to democracy

10 percent of swing state voters say they will “probably” support Trump or Harris, meaning that 1 in 5 of those votes are still uncommitted, the Washington Post/Schar School poll reveals.

The latest average of national polls shows Harris is just 1.7 points ahead of Trump.

The last New York Times/Siena College poll, largely considered one of the most respected in the field, also shows Harris and Trump each at 48 percent among likely voters.