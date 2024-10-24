Election 2024 live updates: Trump and Harris tied in latest national polls; Harris to host star-studded Georgia rally
Kamala Harris in Georgia with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on Thursday while Donald Trump heads west to Arizona and Nevada
Kamala Harris said she believes that Donald Trump is a “fascist” in a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, again warning of the threat the Republican poses to the country’s future.
The former president is currently facing a fresh storm of criticism over a report alleging that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”
John Kelly, his former chief of staff, has meanwhile told The New York Times that Trump praised Hitler on multiple occasions in his hearing.
Harris told compere Anderson Cooper that Kelly’s revelations were a “911 call to the American people”, having said earlier that Trump is “increasingly unhinged and unstable” and that, in a second Trump term, “people like John Kelly will no longer be there to rein him in”.
Trump has nevertheless taken a narrow lead over Harris in new Wall Street Journal poll with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.
The Republican is on 47 percent of the vote in the newspaper’s latest survey, with Harris two points behind on 45 percent.
Another poll from Marist places the candidates neck-and-neck in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.
Full story: Beyoncé to join Kamala Harris at Houston rally on Friday
Beyoncé will reportedly join Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, according to multiple outlets.
The campaign appearance will mark the “Texas Hold Em” singer’s first public endorsement for the Democratic presidential nominee. While Beyoncé has yet to make a statement in support of Harris, the vice president has continued to use the track “Freedom” – from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade – as her 2024 campaign song.
Meredith Clark has the details.
Beyoncé to join Kamala Harris at Houston rally on Friday
The 32-time Grammy winner will reportedly perform at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in her hometown of Houston
Top Democratic strategist reveals why he's certain Harris will win 2024 race
Top Democratic strategist James Carville has predicted that Kamala Harris is “certain” to win the presidential election.
Carville, 79, has worked on several presidential campaigns, including former president Bill Clinton’s in 1992. Now, he has explained in a New York Times opinion piece why he’s confident Harris has this race in the bag.
His reasons are threefold, as Katie Hawkinson reports.
Top Democratic strategist reveals why he's certain Harris will win 2024 race
The top strategist cited Kamala Harris’s fundraising efforts as one of the top reasons she’s likely to win
Harris-Walz campaign reacts to Trump’s comments about firing Jack Smith
Harris-Walz 2024 Director of Rapid Response Ammar Moussa gave the following statement on Donald Trump promising to fire Jack Smith in this morning’s interview with Hugh Hewitt:
“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law, and these latest comments are right in line with the warnings made by Trump’s former Chief of Staff that he wants to rule as a dictator with unchecked power. A second Trump term, where a more unstable and unhinged Trump has essentially no guardrails and is surrounded by loyalists who will enable his worst instincts, is guaranteed to be more dangerous. America can’t risk a second Trump term.”
Watch: Tucker Carlson compares Trump to angry father spanking 'bad little girl'
No, really...
Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to angry father spanking 'bad little girl'
Tucker Carlson made a bizarre comparison between Donald Trump and an angry father returning home to discipline a "bad little girl" with a “vigorous spanking.” Speaking before the former president at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, the ex-Fox News host compared the United States to misbehaving children. “If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re gonna get more of it and those kids are going to wind up in rehab,” Carlson said. "There has to be a point at which Dad comes home.” The crowd later chanted "Daddy's home" as the Republican nominee took to the stage at the Gas South Arena.
Can we trust the polls on Harris vs Trump — and how do they work?
It is now less than two weeks until election day, and the polls are no closer to showing who will be the next president of the United States.
In the past few days, polls have ranged from a 4-point Harris lead, to Trump 3 points ahead overall.
With this much variation, can (and should) we really trust the polls?
Here’s Alicja Hagopian to explain:
Can we trust the polls about Harris and Trump — and how do they really work?
In the past few days, polls have ranged from a 4-point Harris lead to a 3-point lead for Trump. With such slim margins and changing numbers, what can we trust?
Here at The Independent, we rely on the Associated Press to call the results of races during US elections, so I’m just going to leave this here:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AP sources: Beyoncé, whose song ‘Freedom’ is Harris campaign anthem, is expected to be at Harris’ Houston rally Friday.
Will Beyonce finally enter the fray?
Now, look... we’ve been burned before by rumors about Beyonce campaigning with Kamala Harris — remember the appearance at the DNC that never was?
However, multiple news organizations are now reporting that the global superstar will appear with the vice president tomorrow in her hometown of Houston, Texas, and will perform...
Harris is scheduled to speak in Houston tomorrow and give remarks focuses on reproductive rights.
Here’s a more pragmatic approach to the news that summed up the response from many on The Independent’s news desk:
Former champion wrestler has message for Trump
Mick Foley, the retired professional wrestler — considered the greatest of his era in the WWE — has a message for America about Donald Trump as the election nears.
Appearing over the years in the ring as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack, Foley slams Trump’s rhetoric about “the enemy within”, is frustrated so many cannot see how he is only out for himself, and explains the former president’s history of screwing over the working class by not paying contractors.
Returning to Trump’s threats to jail his opponents, Foley addresses the former president directly: “Are you going to put me in jail for criticising the Supreme Court?” He then lays into conservative justices one after another, before calling Trump a “douchebag”.
He closes out his video message with an emphatic: “Vote for Kamala Harris!”
Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he would fire Jack Smith ‘within two seconds'
Donald Trump was interviewed on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show this morning. A transcript is not yet complete and the audio quality wasn’t great because the former president was on a plane, but here are some highlights:
- Yes, he’d use military force to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons
- Asked whether he’d pardon himself or fire Jack Smith on his first day in office: “Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. He’s a crooked person. … We had a brave and brilliant judge in Florida … I would fire him within two seconds. … I don’t think they’ll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith … He’s a scoundrel … He’s so mean.”
- Would he pardon Hunter Biden?: “I wouldn’t take it off the books. … Hunter’s a bad boy, there’s no question about it … But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country … I could’ve gotten Hilary Clinton very easily. … I could’ve had her put in jail.” [huh?]
- His response to a question about “why do some people hate you so much” is almost a free association chain of thought worthy of James Austin Johnson’s impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live: Well, it’s a gift, or it’s something like being left a gift. But it’s one way or the other, because I have a tendency to win. It’s a nice thing, and that bothers people. Sometimes, I play a little bit rough, but they play rough. They are rough and vicious people. They are vicious people. They’re dirty people. They’ve weaponized government. They’ve weaponized everything. And it’s actually made me more popular. It’s hard to believe. That’s, they’re also going to be wrestling with for years, because every time they do something, it makes me more popular. And even I’m surprised about the others. But the people, the thing I’ve learned is the people are very smart. They get it. They get it better than the Democrats get it. And every single time they’ve pulled that weaponization, every single time, with Fani, you know, Fani is…with Fani, with everybody, every time they do this, it’s shocking. You know, my pollster will call me, “Sir, you’re up seven points.” The next time, “Sir, you went up six points.” And it’s rather amazing. But Trump Derangement Syndrome, I don’t know, it’s, I think I’m a nice person. But I’m a negotiator, but I win. And look, I’ve won for the Republican Party. I’ve taken the Republican Party and made into an entirely different party…The Republican Party is a very big, powerful party. Before, it stood, it was an elitist party with real stiffs running it.
Trump’s rambling answers at Bronx barbershop visit were edited down for broadcast
Donald Trump has furiously denounced CBS News for editing the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris for clarity and brevity, as is the norm in a news magazine show. The former president even called for the network to lose its license, so incensed was he about the issue — having refused to be interviewed himself.
However, now a full unedited video has emerged from Trump’s visit to a barbershop in the Bronx in New York City, as part of Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones’ ongoing barbershop interview series.
CNN compared the video — shot on the phone of someone in the store and posted to Instagram — with what was broadcast by Fox News, and would you believe it, the network “edited out many of Trump’s rambling comments and false claims” and “participants had to repeatedly follow up when Trump meandered away from the original point of their questions”, the network reports.
Trump complained that the Harris interview edits made by CBS were intended to “make her look better”, which is exactly what Fox News has done on this occasion and in other recent interviews with the president on the campaign trail.
The former president’s barbershop rants about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, and crime in Aurora, Colorado were omitted from broadcast.
Per CNN:
One of the most telling parts of the dialogue began when an audience member asked Trump about finding a way to eliminate federal taxes in the future. On Fox, Trump was shown immediately answering affirmatively: “There is a way.”
But that response from Trump actually came more than seven minutes later, after Trump (and Jones) brought up other topics, including inheritances, the Keystone Pipeline, Ronald Reagan, Russia, and transgender sports players. Trump had to be nudged back on track several times by the unnamed audience member, who kept circling back, apologetically, and said “I wasn’t able to finish my question.” After he repeated his tax inquiry yet again, Trump said “there is a way.”
A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to CNN that all of the barbershop segments are pretaped and edited and the Bronx edition ran for an hour and so was cut for time and clarity.
