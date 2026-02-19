Far more Americans believe Trump is racist than not, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly twice as many Americans believe President Donald Trump is racist as believe he is not, according to a new survey, which comes after the president repeatedly rejected this allegation.

In the February poll from The Economist/YouGov, respondents were asked whether or not they would use the word racist to describe the 79-year-old Republican president.

Nearly half, 47 percent, said they would use this descriptor, while 24 percent said they would not — and 29 percent expressed no opinion.

Unsurprisingly, the results were sharply divided based on partisan affiliation, with 90 percent of Democrats, 48 percent of independents and just 5 percent of Republicans saying the term applied to the president.

The poll was conducted February 13-16 with 1,682 U.S. citizens, the vast majority of whom were registered voters. It had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

About twice as many Americans consider President Donald Trump to be racist compared to those who say he is not, according to a new poll ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Tuesday, Trump used the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a longtime civil rights leader, to rebuff allegations of bigotry.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The following day, the billionaire president again defended himself during a Black History Month event at the White House by citing his friendship with boxer Mike Tyson.

“Mike has been loyal to me,” he told a crowd of supporters at the executive mansion. “Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump’s a racist’ — You know, it’s like a statement: ‘Trump’s a racist’ — Mike Tyson goes, ‘He’s not a racist. He’s my friend.’”

His most recent remarks came about two weeks after a video portraying the Obamas as apes was posted to his Truth Social account, sparking bipartisan condemnation and calls of it being racist.

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, called it “the most racist” thing he had seen from the White House. Senator Rodger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, called it “totally unacceptable” and called on Trump to apologize.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially dismissed criticism of the clip, calling out “fake outrage.” Hours later, though, the video was taken down and a White House official blamed a staffer for posting it “erroneously.”