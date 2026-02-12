Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump insisted a video posted to his Truth Social account, which featured a clip of Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys, and was widely condemned as racist, had already been “all over the place for years.”

Speaking with reporters Thurday, the president confirmed that he had not fired the White House staffer who he said had “erroneously” made the post last week that featured a brief clip of the Obamas as monkeys in a screen-recording of a video on voter fraud. The post caused uproar across the political divide.

“That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud,” Trump explained Thursday. “A fairly long video that had a little piece that had to do with ‘The Lion King.” Trump insisted that the voter fraud portion was a “strong piece.”

“The piece that you’re talking about was all over the place, many times, I believe, for years,” the president said of the clip featuring the Obamas’ faces superimposed onto the bodies of cartoon apes set to the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Trump has previously refused to apologize for the Truth Social video and said that he had only seen the first part of the video about voter fraud. But he said he condemns the racist clip.

open image in gallery President dismissed the short clip featuring the Obamas faces on monkeys, claiming it had be featured elsewhere ( Getty Images )

After seeing the video, Republicans and Democrats had lambasted the president for posting the screen recording that featured the racist clip to his 11 million followers on Truth Social.

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, called it “the most racist” thing he had seen from the White House. Senator Rodger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, called it “totally unacceptable” and called on Trump to apologize.

Initially, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that outrage directed toward the clip was “fake” and defended it as “an internet meme video depicting President Trump as King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.”

open image in gallery A screengrab of the video shows a brief clip of the Obamas faces on monkeys – a reference to a deeply racist and dehumanizing trope ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

The clip originates from a longer video showing Democrats’ faces on various animals. However, none of the other Democrats are featured in the video posted on Truth Social.

But as criticisms mounted, the White House deleted the video, approximately 12 hours after it was posted, and said a staffer had “erroneously” posted it.

Some have called on the president to fire the staffer who supposedly made the post.

In the days after the incident, administration officials have sought to brush aside the controversy. Vice President JD Vance asserted it was “not a real controversy” and insisted there were other “real problems” to focus on.