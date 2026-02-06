Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump shared a video portraying the Obamas as apes, triggering swift condemnation and claims of blatant racism — including from a Republican senator.

The video, shared on Truth Social last night, showed Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes in a jungle, swaying side to side and smiling as the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background.

The clip was overlaid by a watermark from X user @XERIAS_X, a Trump-supporting meme account with 46,000 followers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly dismissed the clip as harmless.

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” Leavitt told Newsweek. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes, triggering widespread criticism. GOP Sen. Tim Scott described it as 'the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House' ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

However, numerous politicians, television hosts and other high-profile figures expressed disgust over the Republican president’s post.

Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican and close ally of Trump’s, led the charge, though the most fervent criticism came from Democrats.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott wrote on X. “The President should remove it.”

As of Friday morning, the video remains up on the president’s Truth Social page. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

“Donald Trump had the racist, bigoted audacity to post an AI-generated video depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X. “While his behavior is not shocking, it is certainly disgusting and disturbing.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the video as “Racist, “Vile” and “Abhorrent,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded by labeling Trump an “unhinged and malignant bottom feeder.”

open image in gallery Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, urged the president to delete the video ( Tim Scott, X )

A number of Democrats questioned whether their Republican colleagues would have the “moral courage” to condemn the post.

Some GOP lawmakers, though, appeared to deflect.

When asked by CNN to justify the video, Rep. Mike Haridopolos, a Florida Republican, said he had not seen it.

"Well, I've not seen that video to you, just showed it to me,” he said. When pressed on the matter, he said: "Well, I'll take a look at it right after our show…You kind of threw it at me right here.”