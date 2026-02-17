Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the legendary civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has passed away Tuesday aged 84, his family has said in a statement.

A cause of death was not immediately given but Jackson’s family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said.

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

open image in gallery Rev. Jesse Jackson was a legendary civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate. ( Mickey Adair/Getty Images )

Jackson was hospitalized in November for treatment to regulate his blood pressure, having been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, CNN reported at the time.

PSP is “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Speculation about his health was quashed at the time by Jackson’s family: "Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support."

Prior to that, Jackson’s struggles with his health prevented him from attending his 84th birthday celebrations in Chicago last October, which, CBS reported, was nevertheless attended by city mayor Brandon Johnson, former congressman Bobby Rush, and Jackson’s sons — current Illinois Democratic Rep. Jonathan Jackson and former representative Jesse Jackson Jr — among many others.

He announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

open image in gallery Then-Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson delivering a press conference in May 1985 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, warning the U.S. off military intervention in Nicaragua ( AFP via Getty Images )

Also in their statement, Jackson’s family expressed their “profound sadness” at his passing and paid tribute to "his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity.

“A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote - leaving an indelible mark on history.”

Tributes quickly started flowing following news of Jackson’s death, with social media users pointing out the civil rights icon’s death came during Black History Month.

open image in gallery Rev. Jackson, right, with Barack Obama in 2007 when the future president was a senator. ( Charles Rex Arbogast/AP )

Others drew attention to Jackson’s ability to build bridges across political divides, sharing pictures showing the reverend in friendly moments with both President Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, whom he married in 1962; their children Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline; his daughter Ashley Jackson, and various grandchildren.

Public observances will be held in Chicago, the family said, with final arrangements to be announced by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, of which Jackson was a leader and founder.

More follows...