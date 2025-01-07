Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is falling short of its goal to have 2,000 political appointees on board by Inauguration Day, a new report reveals.

Trump’s team sent out several employment offers to political appointees on Monday in an effort to meet the goal — but they’re still falling short, CBS News reports, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

The goal has been difficult to meet because many of those being offered jobs work in the private sector and want to give two weeks notice before leaving, according to CBS. Others are hesitant to commit to potential roles without an official offer letter in hand, the outlet reports.

"President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic time and the Trump-Vance Transition is working non-stop to fill the Administration with hard workers who believe fully in the America First Agenda,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CBS.

Trump’s team sent out several offer letters on Monday but are still short of the 2,000-person goal, the CBS News report indicates ( REUTERS )

Trump had about 1,200 appointees hired in January 2017 in time for his first inauguration, according to CBS. President Joe Biden similarly had 1,136 political appointees in place for his January 2021 inauguration.

Trump’s allies have also warned that appointees must be “fully aligned” with the president-elect, indicating shows of loyalty may play a role in the hiring process.

“Let me be clear: anyone working under President Trump in the NSC will be fully aligned with his America First agenda,” Mike Waltz, incoming national security adviser, posted on X Monday.

“Any rumors or suggestions to the contrary are fake news and a distraction from the mission,” he continued.” “We will clear the decks to Make America Great Again!”

The Daily Beast reported that such loyalty tests may be holding up appointments too.

Candidates undergo an initial background review, interviews with subject-matter experts and an interview with their potential department leader, CBS News reports.

Waltz’s statement comes after Joshua Steinman, former National Security Council senior director for cyber during Trump’s first term, claimed many soon-to-be-announced appointees previously criticized the president-elect.

"Many who have gotten the nod are great,” Steinman said. “But a significant number of as-yet-unannounced staff have long histories of being vocally ‘never Trump,’ and working for prominent figures who have repeatedly undermined the President.”

The Independent has contacted Trump’s transition team for comment.

This development comes just 13 days ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Before then, he must make a pit stop in New York to attend a sentencing hearing in his hush-money case after a jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records last year. Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump would receive “a sentence of unconditional discharge,” which means he will not face jail time, probation or fines.