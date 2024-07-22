Jump to content

Trump takes a big lead over Harris in betting odds for November, but one Dem is a surprise with her chances

Third on the list is none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, who left the White House in 2017

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Monday 22 July 2024 04:33
Donald Trump has taken the lead in the presidential betting odds against Kamala Harris.

The former president is currently -200 favorite to win the presidential race, while Harris is roughly a 2/1 underdog at +185, according to BetOnline. The newest results come as President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection in November.

But third on the list is none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, who left the White House in 2017, with odds at +2000.

Tied behind Obama is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. All of them are listed at +2500 or greater.

Vice President Kamala Harris finds herself behind Donald Trump, according to oddsmakers' predictions on the November election
Vice President Kamala Harris finds herself behind Donald Trump, according to oddsmakers’ predictions on the November election (AP)

Further down the list, several of the possible candidates to be Harris’s running mate can be found. California Governor Gavin Newsom comes in ahead of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is tied at +15000 with actor George Clooney, a major Democratic fundraiser. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker both come in at +30000.

This is according to the offshore betting site as it’s illegal to bet on US elections in the United States.

On the day before the debate between Trump and Biden, Trump’s odds to get back to the White House were -120 before moving to -150 as the “high level of interest and wagering” continued, BetOnline.ag sportsbook manager Adam Burns said, according to Newsweek.

Trump is now a big favorite to win in November, according to oddsmakers
Trump is now a big favorite to win in November, according to oddsmakers (AFP via Getty Images)

On July 18, as pressure was mounting on Biden to drop out of the race, BetOnline sportsbook brand marketing manager Dave Mason took part in the WagerTalk podcast, sharing updated odds with Trump at -250, Harris at +280, and Biden +850.

“We’re getting just as much if not more action on the Democratic nominee the last few weeks than the presidential election,” Mason said on the podcast.

Harris is now the heavy favorite to be the Democratic nominee with her odds at -1000.

Hillary Clinton is second at +1400 while Michelle Obama comes in third at +1800.

