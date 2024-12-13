Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump Jr is dating a new woman who he thinks will “impress” his father, but has not publicly announced a split from Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose style he has criticized, according to a report.

Photos captured Trump Jr., 46 holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson, 38, as they went for an evening stroll through Palm Beach, Florida this week.

While neither president-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son nor Guilfoyle, 55, have spoken publicly about their relationship status, insiders told People that after months of criticizing Guilfoyle’s style, he thinks he’s found someone who fits into the Trump family — someone comparable to his father’s wife, Melania. Trump met Melania at a party in 1998, when he was on a date with another woman, the former first lady said in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual,” a political source told People. “The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr spotted holding hands with a Florida socialite despite his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle ( Getty Images )

He apparently believes that Anderson will dazzle his father.

“Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes,” another source told the outlet. “Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him.”

Another source divulged that the pair had been dating for six months. Trump Jr. “even took her on a trip to Alaska and introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim,” the source said.

open image in gallery Don Jr hopes his new rumoured girlfriend Bettina Anderson will impress his father. ( Getty Images for FIGUE )

Anderson wanted Guilfoyle “out of the area” as her relationship with Trump Jr. blossomed, the political source told People.

“They are trying to send Kim abroad,” this source said. “They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”

The president-elect announced Tuesday that he was picking Guilfoyle to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

The Independent has reached out to a spokesperson for Trump Jr.