Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to lift a gag order imposed on him that prevents him from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the criminal case.

In a letter Tuesday, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to end the gag order “now that the trial has concluded.”

“The concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump – who remains the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election – and the American people,” Blanche wrote.

A gag order prevents Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors and court staff and their families, with the exception of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge himself.

Merchan issued Trump’s gag order on March 26, a few weeks before the start of the trial, after prosecutors raised concerns about the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s propensity to attack people involved in his cases.

Judge Merchan later expanded the gag order to include comments about his own family after Trump made social media posts attacking the judge’s daughter, a Democratic political consultant.

Donald Trump was fined for repeatedly breaking the gag order ( AP )

Trump was fined $10,000 for 10 statements posted on Truth Social directed at witnesses and the jury during the trial, with Judge Merchan threatening him with jail if he continued to violate the terms of the gag.

“Your continued violations … threaten to interfere with the administration of justice, and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law,” Judge Merchan told Trump.

But despite saying that he would rather face jail time than comply with the gag order, the former president ultimately evaded scrutiny from prosecution in the final weeks of his trial, while a parade of his surrogates lashed out at witnesses and the judge’s daughter, and as Trump himself took aim at the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen.

Blanche now argues that the basis for the gag order no longer exists, and that recent statements from President Joe Biden, Cohen and Stormy Daniels entitle him to a response. He also argued the gag order should be lifted ahead of a June 27 presidential debate.

Prosecutors had said they wanted the gag order to “protect the integrity of this criminal proceeding and avoid prejudice to the jury.” In the order, Merchan noted prosecutors had sought the restrictions “for the duration of the trial.” He did not specify when they would be lifted.

Last week, Blanche said it was his understanding that the order would end when the trial ended and that he would seek clarity from Merchan.

“It’s a little bit of the theater of the absurd at this point, right? Michael Cohen is no longer a witness in this trial,” Blanche told the AP. “The trial is over. The same thing with all the other witnesses. So, we’ll see. I don’t mean that in any way as being disrespectful of the judge and the process. I just want to be careful and understand when it no longer applies.”

Meanwhile, following the end of his trial, Trump appeared to operate under the assumption that the order was still active, telling reporters: “I’m under a gag order, nasty gag order.”

A jury in New York convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records connected to a hush money scheme intended to influence the 2016 election on May 30.

He has not yet been sentenced. A sentencing hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 11.