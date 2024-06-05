Trump lawyers ask hush money trial judge to drop gag order blocking attacks on witnesses and jurors: Live updates
Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a New York judge to lift the gag order imposed on him during his hush money trial.
In a letter Tuesday, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to end the gag order that barred the former president from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the criminal case “now that the trial has concluded.”
“The concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump – who remains the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election – and the American people,” Blanche wrote.
A gag order prevents Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors and court staff and their families, with the exception of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge himself.
Trump was fined $10,000 for 10 statements directed at witnesses and the jury, and Judge Merchan threatened him with jail if he continued to violate the terms of the gag.
Blanche now argues that the basis for the gag order no longer exists, and that it should be lifted ahead of a June 27 presidential debate.
Republican support for allowing felons to be president exploded after Trump’s conviction, survey finds
Fewer Republicans think it should be illegal to pay hush money for the purposes of influencing an election than they did a year ago, and more Republicans now believe felons should be allowed to become president than they did just a few months ago, according to a new poll.
While the shares of Americans’ opinions of Trump has generally remain unchanged, most Republicans have changed their minds about whether felons should be president compared to polling taken before Trump was convicted on May 30, according to the YouGov survey.
In April, only 17 percent of Republicans believed convicted felons should be allowed to be president, according to a YouGov poll. That share rose to 58 percent in the post-conviction survey – an increase of 41 percentage points.
All the times Trump has said Hillary Clinton should be in jail
He really did say this an awful lot.
I can’t believe even Trump could seriously expect people to just forget one of his most famous lines.
‘Lock her up’: All the times Trump has said Hillary Clinton should be in jail
During an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Sunday, 2 June, former president Donald Trump falsely claimed he never said Hillary Clinton should be in jail. “Lock her up” was famously one of Trump’s rallying cries during his presidential campaign against Clinton. Last Thursday, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of felony business fraud by a jury in Manhattan. Trump has called on the Supreme Court to annul his guilty verdict in the hush money case. He still remains the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.
Trump tried to ban TikTok, now he’s joined it: So what changed?
Here’s Martha McHardy on the orange felon’s latest U-turn.
Trump tried to ban TikTok, now he’s joined it: So what changed?
The former president garnered over three million followers in just two days after joining the app on Saturday
Stormy Daniels recalls wearing bulletproof vest to Trump’s trial as she details ‘horrifying’ threats
The adult film star, who enjoyed her greatest role yet as a key witness at Manhattan Criminal Court last month, has described the ordeal she went through in the run-up to her testimony and her fears for her life as she braved the animosity to speak out against the former president.
Stormy Daniels explains why she wore bulletproof vest to Donald Trump’s trial
Stormy Daniels recalled wearing a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump’s trial as she detailed the “horrifying” threats she has faced. Ms Daniels discussed the historic guilty verdict in the former president’s New York hush money trial during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 4 June. “I got some serious death threats - daily - threats against my family and my daughter,” she said. “Graphic, horrifying things that they said they were going to do.” Ms Daniels added that she was advised to wear a bulletproof vest to the trial after showing “one email in particular” to “law enforcement friends”.
Stephen Colbert audience goes wild over Trump trial verdict: ‘Lock him up!’
Here’s the latest on late-night’s reaction to Trump’s conviction.
Stephen Colbert audience goes wild over Trump trial verdict: ‘Lock him up!’
Colbert also showed off his very own ‘Countdown to Sentencing Advent Calendar’, which he said will present him with a tumbler of whiskey every day until Trump’s sentencing date on July 11
Trump VP hopeful’s long-shot ‘bias’ complaint against Judge Engoron fails
New York Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of several prominent GOP figures currently jostling to be Trump’s running mate, has had one of her nuisance, long-shot attempts to interfere with the judges overseeing her hero’s criminal cases dismissed, according to a state document marked “confidential” obtained by The Daily Beast.
Despite Stefanik’s best efforts, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and his law clerk, Allison Greenfield, have been cleared by a state commission of allegations of “inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance”.
The congresswoman made her baseless accusations against Judge Engoron on X in November in a characteristically long-winded post, blustering: “Americans are sick and tired of the blatant corruption by radical Leftist judges in NY. All New Yorkers must speak out against the dangerous weaponized lawfare against President Trump.”
All to no avail, however.
Here’s our report on her attempting to do the same thing last week to Judge Juan Merchan in the hush money case.
Trump VP hopeful files ‘misconduct’ suit against judge overseeing hush money trial
New York congresswoman claims justice’s assignment to case ‘not random at all’
Florida court stops taking complaints about judge in Trump’s classified documents case after deluge
A federal appeals court in Florida has said it will no longer accept complaints about US district judge Aileen Cannon, who has received heavy criticism for her botched handling of the classified documents case against Trump, ruling that the influx it has received so far appears to be part of an “orchestrated campaign.”
The 11th Circuit Judicial Council, which oversees lower courts in the Sunshine State, said that since May 16 2024, its clerk has received more than 1,000 complaints about Judge Cannon from members of the public “that raise allegations that are similar to the allegations raised in previous complaints.”
The council ordered the court clerk to stop accepting complaints that “question the correctness of her rulings or her delays in issuing rulings” on the basis of allegations “unsupported by any evidence” that Judge Cannon has an “improper motive in delaying the case,” according to the opinion.
Last month, the justice indefinitely postponed the start of Trump’s trial, seemingly ending its chance of commencing before Election Day.
Here’s Alex Woodward’s report.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago judge swamped with over 1,000 complaints in a week
Complaints flooded a Florida clerk’s office with questions about the ‘correctness of her rulings’ in the classified docs case
Michael Cohen’s wife and children doxxed after Trump verdict with phone numbers and addresses leaked online
Phone numbers and home addresses belonging to Michael Cohen’s wife and children were leaked online after Donald Trump’s conviction in New York.
Personal information for Cohen’s family members wound up on a site “known for doxxing”, according to Daniel J Jones, the president of nonprofit research group Advance Democracy.
Kelly Rissman has more:
Michael Cohen’s wife and children doxxed after Trump trial verdict
Leading up to the trial, Cohen – who was the star witness for the prosecution – spoke about the threats that he and his family faced from ‘Trump-supporting haters’
Raskin slams GOP for ‘bowing to convicted felon’ Trump who told Americans to inject bleach for Covid
The Maryland Democrat truly excels as a soundbite warrior and was at it again during Monday’s Fauci farce.
Here’s more from Eric Gracia.
Raskin slams GOP for ‘bowing to convicted felon’ Trump and his Covid bleach claims
Raskin’s remarks came during a fiery House hearing about the origins of Covid-19 and the handling of the pandemic
