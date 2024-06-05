✕ Close President Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s claims of a rigged trial ‘reckless’

Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a New York judge to lift the gag order imposed on him during his hush money trial.

In a letter Tuesday, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to end the gag order that barred the former president from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the criminal case “now that the trial has concluded.”

“The concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump – who remains the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election – and the American people,” Blanche wrote.

A gag order prevents Trump from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors and court staff and their families, with the exception of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge himself.

Trump was fined $10,000 for 10 statements directed at witnesses and the jury, and Judge Merchan threatened him with jail if he continued to violate the terms of the gag.

Blanche now argues that the basis for the gag order no longer exists, and that it should be lifted ahead of a June 27 presidential debate.