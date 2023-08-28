Trump arraignment scheduled for next week in Georgia election case

Donald Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia has been scheduled for 9.30am on 6 September.

The remaining 18 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case have been scheduled to be arraigned after Mr Trump in 15-minute increments.

Former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to be arraigned at 9.45am, and former law professor John Eastman after that at 10am.

“Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell is set to be arraigned at 10.15am on 6 September – Wednesday next week – followed by former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at 10.30am.

