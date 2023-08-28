Jump to content

Trump arraignment scheduled for next week in Georgia election case

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 28 August 2023 15:03

Related video: Law professor points out why Trump is ‘disqualified’ from being president again

Donald Trump’s arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia has been scheduled for 9.30am on 6 September.

The remaining 18 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case have been scheduled to be arraigned after Mr Trump in 15-minute increments.

Former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to be arraigned at 9.45am, and former law professor John Eastman after that at 10am.

“Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell is set to be arraigned at 10.15am on 6 September – Wednesday next week – followed by former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at 10.30am.

More follows...

