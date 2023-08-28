✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

A Georgia prosecutor will lay out her election subversion case against Donald Trump and 18 associates in court for the first time on Monday.

Fulton County Fani Willis will be in court in Atlanta to deal with the request by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his case to federal court.

It will be the first time in any of Mr Trump’s four criminal cases that major arguments will be made in front of a judge. The hearing is set to get underway at 10am EST.

Mr Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

His booking photo represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to undergo a mug shot.

Meanwhile, the former president has claimed he won yet another golf tournament, stating on Truth Social that he won Bedminster’s Senior Club Championship with a five-under-par score of 67 - eight shots better than Phil Mickelson took at the course earlier this month.