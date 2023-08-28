Trump news – live: Georgia prosecutor to lay out election case in first court hearing on Monday
As soon as Trump surrendered for arrest at Fulton County Jail, his campaign began using his mug shot to sell merchandise
A Georgia prosecutor will lay out her election subversion case against Donald Trump and 18 associates in court for the first time on Monday.
Fulton County Fani Willis will be in court in Atlanta to deal with the request by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his case to federal court.
It will be the first time in any of Mr Trump’s four criminal cases that major arguments will be made in front of a judge. The hearing is set to get underway at 10am EST.
Mr Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week after surrendering to authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
His booking photo represents the first and only time a current or former president has been forced to undergo a mug shot.
Meanwhile, the former president has claimed he won yet another golf tournament, stating on Truth Social that he won Bedminster’s Senior Club Championship with a five-under-par score of 67 - eight shots better than Phil Mickelson took at the course earlier this month.
All of the mug shots from the Georgia arrests
Trump and his cronies have long been pictured at the White House and political rallies.
But now, the billionaire and some of his closest allies and fellow election deniers are the faces of humiliating mug shots.
On the morning of Friday 25 August, the last of the 19 defendants charged as part of a criminal enterprise working to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia surrendered to authorities in Fulton County.
The last to surrender was Christian pastor Stephen Lee.
As the defendants turned themselves in, they had their fingerprints and mug shots taken before being released on bond.
Fox News contributor absurdly claims Trump was only seeking a recount with ‘find votes’ demand
A Fox News contributor suggested that Donald Trump’s call to Georgia election officials asking them to “find votes” was simply a request for a recount and not an attempt to subvert the state’s election results.
In the wake of Mr Trump’s fourth indictment — this time in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is accused of trying to reverse the state’s 2020 presidential election results — Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley offered an assessment of why the charges against the former president are bogus.
“I think this is criminalizing the challenging of elections,” he said during Thursday night’s edition of Hannity on Fox News. “Basically, you have a Democratic prosecutor saying, ‘How dare you challenge a Democratic victory?’”
Fox News host ridiculed over Trump mugshot reaction
Fox News host Jesse Watters has been ridiculed for telling his audience that Donald Trump “looks good and looks hard” in his Georgia mug shot.
The right-wing host echoed many conservatives in complimenting the four-times indicted, former president over his historic booking photo.
Watters bizarrely felt compelled to say that he was complimenting Mr Trump “with an unblemished record of heterosexuality”.
A grand jury in Georgia delivered 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
These charges included conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.
Green Day sell ‘ultimate Nimrod’ t-shirt of Trump to raise money for Maui wildfire victims
The design of the limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album but with former president’s face on it.
Trump claims he won golf club championship in 67 shots - 8 better than Phil Mickelson’s score two weeks ago
Former president even posted course’s head golf professional’s phone number if people did not believe him.
DeSantis leaves campaign trail and returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
What to expect from Fani Willis’s first hearing on Monday in Trump’s Georgia case
Hearing concerns trial of ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Chris Christie defends himself against ‘normalising’ Trump claims
The Republican presidential hopeful was asked on Face the Nation on Sunday by host Nancy Cordes why he was now attacking the former president “after he was accused of rape, after he praised Vladimir Putin repeatedly, after he was impeached.”
The former New Jersey governor said that it was because of Mr Trump being the “greatest threat” to democracy.
“The conduct I’m talking about, Nancy, is the one that is the greatest threat to our country and the greatest threat to our democracy,” he said.
“And that was standing in front of the cameras from the White House behind the seal of the president on election night and telling people the election was stolen and for now three years, nearly, continuing to say the same thing, with absolutely no proof and no evidence. That’s the problem, Nancy.
CBS's Nancy Cordes to Chris Christie: "You stood by [Trump] after he was accused of rape, after he praised Vladimir Putin repeatedly, after he was impeached. Didn't you normalize his conduct for a long tie as well? pic.twitter.com/3iJg9jqJwb— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2023
“You can have policy disagreements with someone. And, believe me, I spoke out at the time about the things that I disagreed with Donald Trump on. That’s much different than taking classified documents from the White House and hiding them for 18 months from the government, claiming you don’t have them, when these are some of the biggest secrets in our -- in our country’s arsenal.
“It’s different than undercutting democracy, in the way that he was doing so and leading to the right we had on Capitol Hill on January 6. You know, I’m going to get on that stage and I’m going to tell the truth. Regardless of what other people may think, that is the truth.”
What to expect after Donald Trump’s Georgia surrender
Here’s what we know about the case and what’s next for Mr Trump in Georgia.
DeSantis is silent on whether he will visit Jacksonville after racially-motivated mass shooting
The Florida governor was on the campaign trail in Iowa this week.
