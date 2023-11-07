Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions - but there’s still a real possibility he could be the 47th president of the United States.

Despite the 91 felony criminal charges leveled against the former president, he remains the odds-on favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary.

And it’s not just criminal charges giving Mr Trump a headache, on Monday he took the stand in a $250m civil lawsuit from New York attorney general Letitia James, whose investigation allegedly reveals “years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth... to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York.”

As Mr Trump’s legal battles grow more complex, many are wondering whether he will win the nomination and campaign for the election as a convicted criminal.

We want to know if you think time is up for Trump. With the accusations surrounding the former president is it time he threw in the towel and sought a desk job away from the limelight and politics?

Or do you believe there’s still merit in bringing Mr Trump back to the White House?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

