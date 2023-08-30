Trump news – live: Trump makes sinister threat to Democrats over indictments
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s four indictments amid his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump mug shot
Donald Trump issued a sinister warning to Democrats on Tuesday calling the criminal indictments against him a “new low in presidential politics” and repeating baseless claims that they amount to election interference and were pushed by President Joe Biden.
The former president added: “To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for’.”
Meanwhile, Ray Smith and Sidney Powell, once attorneys for Donald Trump around the 2020 campaign, have waived their arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to all counts against them in the Fulton County 2020 election case. Mr Trump and the other 17 defendants are all expected to appear in court for their arraignment on 6 September.
On Monday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows took the historic step of testifying about the allegations in court for the first time as he seeks to have the case moved to federal court. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.
Also on Monday, a trial date was set for the federal 2020 election interference case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Judge Tanya Chutkan said jury selection will begin on 4 March 2024, the day before the Super Tuesday primaries.
How Trump administration officials are preparing for a second White House term
With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump, recruiting thousands of Americans to come to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to his own.
Led by the long-established Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials, the far-reaching effort is essentially a government-in-waiting for the former president’s second term — or any candidate who aligns with their ideals and can defeat President Joe Biden in 2024.
New Hampshire state office ambushed over false rumour Trump removed from primary ballot
The office of the New Hampshire secretary of state was flooded with calls from Trump supporters concerned about a false rumour that the former president was being kept off the primary ballot.
Hundreds of outraged supporters called the office on Monday after conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk inaccurately told his listeners that the state was moving to push out Donald Trump.
Navarro scolded by judge for ‘weak sauce’ excuse for refusing to testify to Jan 6 committee
A federal judge in Washington on Monday appeared unlikely to let ex-White House aide Peter Navarro tell a jury that he was following orders from former president Donald Trump when he refused to honour a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee.
Mr Navarro, who served as Mr Trump’s top trade adviser, is facing two counts of criminal contempt of Congress stemming from his decision not to respond to the House panel’s subpoena.
ICYMI: House GOP leader Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis
The number two Republican in the House of Representatives announced a diagnosis of blood cancer on Tuesday.
Steve Scalise, leader of the Republican majority and deputy to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, announced the news in a press release Monday morning, and explained that he expected to work through his treatment period.
‘That’s a fuzzy line’: Lawyer’s indicted with Trump argue they were just doing their jobs
The argument suggests a desire to turn at least part of the sprawling prosecution into a referendum on the boundaries of ethical lawyering in a case that highlights anew how Trump's own attorneys have become entangled over the years in his own legal problems.
But while attorneys do have wide berth to advance untested or unconventional positions, experts say a “lawyers being lawyers” defense will be challenging to pull off, to the extent prosecutors can directly link the indicted lawyers to criminal schemes alleged in the indictment. That includes efforts to line up fake electors in Georgia and other states to falsely assert that Trump, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won their respective contests.
Christie becomes first GOP candidate to use Trump’s mugshot in attack ad
Less than a week after former President Donald Trump had his mugshot taken in the Fulton County jail, one of his primary opponents is using it in an attack ad.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has included the mugshot in his latest campaign ad, drawing attention to the Republican frontrunner’s indictment in Georgia over election interference allegations.
The spot was produced by the Tell It Like It Is PAC, a third-party group supporting Mr Christie’s bid for the presidency, according to NBC News.
Earlier: Francis Suarez becomes first Republican to drop out of 2024 primary
The 2024 Republican field has officially shrunk by one.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez officially suspended his campaign on Tuesday after failing to make last week’s debate in Milwaukee, the first matchup of the GOP candidates onstage. His suspension came a day after an NBC News report detailed two sharp dropoffs in campaign spending following the announcement of Mr Suarez’s exclusion from the debate and the subsequent event itself.
Why the GOP claims Joe Biden wants to take away Americans’ beer
Republicans have whipped up a storm in a beer glass over baseless fears that Joe Biden’s administration is secretly plotting to limit Americans to no more than two alcoholic drinks per week.
All of the candidates running for president in 2024
With less than two years remaining until US voters will decide who will serve as president of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, former Republican government officials are starting to jockey for position in the coming fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while at least two Democrats challenge President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.
Ramaswamy accused of racist dog whistle over Haley’s ‘real’ name
Vivek Ramaswamy has been accused of employing a racist dog whistle by using former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s maiden name on his website.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, once the director of strategic communications in Donald Trump’s White House and now a TV pundit, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “Of course, Vivek is referring to Nikki Haley by her maiden name – Namrata Randhawa – on his website.”
“Reminder: Nikki is her name on her birth certificate & this is a dog whistle. Crazy to see it coming from a fellow Indian American,” she added.
