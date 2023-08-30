✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

Donald Trump issued a sinister warning to Democrats on Tuesday calling the criminal indictments against him a “new low in presidential politics” and repeating baseless claims that they amount to election interference and were pushed by President Joe Biden.

The former president added: “To the Democrats, I say, ‘be careful what you wish for’.”

Meanwhile, Ray Smith and Sidney Powell, once attorneys for Donald Trump around the 2020 campaign, have waived their arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to all counts against them in the Fulton County 2020 election case. Mr Trump and the other 17 defendants are all expected to appear in court for their arraignment on 6 September.

On Monday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows took the historic step of testifying about the allegations in court for the first time as he seeks to have the case moved to federal court. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.

Also on Monday, a trial date was set for the federal 2020 election interference case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Judge Tanya Chutkan said jury selection will begin on 4 March 2024, the day before the Super Tuesday primaries.