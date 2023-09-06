Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prosecutors in Trump's Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump say a trial would likely take four months

Kate Brumback
Wednesday 06 September 2023 18:54

Prosecutors in Trump's Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

Show all 2
Georgia Election Indictment

Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trial would likely take four months.

The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried separately. The hearing was broadcast live on television and on the judge's YouTube channel, highlighting a marked difference with the other three criminal cases against Trump where cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom during proceedings.

Wade said his estimated trial length did not include jury selection, and he said the state would call more than 150 witnesses.

It was not immediately clear when McAfee would rule on the severance request.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in