Trump hearing underway in Georgia election case as lawsuit seeks to bar him from 2024 race - live
Follow latest updates from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and legal woes as judge issues summary judgement in E Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump’s mug shot
Donald Trump’s myriad of legal problems are swirling at full force today as the first televised hearing in the 2020 election interference case gets underway in Fulton County, Georgia.
The former president and all 18 of his co-defendants have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges but the hearing went ahead at 1pm with Judge Scott McAfee hearing arguments about trial scheduling and breaking up the case, with District Attorney Fani Willis wanting to try all 19 together.
Elsewhere, a judge has found Mr Trump liable again for defaming writer E Jean Carroll ruling that January’s scheduled trial will only determine monetary damages.
Further, a group of Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado have filed a suit to bar the former president from seeking office again in 2024 citing the 14th Amendment.
In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.
Mr Trump again lashed out on social media and in a radio interview, in which he said he would take the stand in court and called Mr Smith “deranged”.
Judge McAfee asks that if Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro never interacted and have no overlap with respect to these counts, where is the spillover that would impact Chesebro?
Defence counsel, Manubir Arora responds that the very fact that Mr Chesebro would be sitting next to Ms Powell will carry a lot of weight with the jury.
Ms Powell’s “charges are way more provocative” rather than the “boring charges” alleged against Mr Chesebro that deals with “paperwork,” Chesebro’s counsel claims.
Watch: Chesebro attorney argues Powell was fired by Trump people for saying something ‘supposedly crazy'
Chesebro attorney argues Georgia racketeering case so wide-ranging better to sever case
The first televised Georgia hearing gets underway.
“The plan would be to try to resolve as many of these issues as we can this week and to begin scheduling orders for the remaining defendants by either the end of this week or early next week,” Judge Scott McAfee says at the opening.
Former Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro's attorney argues in court that the Fulton County racketeering conspiracy is so wide-ranging that his client could be sitting through months of testimony that has nothing to do with him.
He says it would be better to sever the cases noting specifically that Mr Chesebro had nothing to do with the voting systems breach in Coffee County, Georgia.
Sidney Powell’s attorney will make a similar argument, though she is connected with the Coffee County case.
Watch: Fulton County court holds hearing over Trump’s 2020 Georgie election subversion case
There are 30 ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in Georgia’s massive criminal case against Trump — but who are they?
Alex Woodward explains what we know about the 30 individuals who were not named in the indictment at the heart of the massive case alleging a vast criminal enterprise to subvert election results.
Who are the 30 ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in Georgia’s criminal case against Trump?
A massive case alleging a vast criminal enterprise to subvert election results includes more than 50 people. Alex Woodward explains what we know about the 30 individuals who were not named in the indictment
Profile: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump
Her first day as the chief prosecutor for Fulton County came with news that then-President Donald Trump attempted to pressure Georgia’s top election officials to reverse his loss in the state during the 2020 presidential election.
A phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post late at night on 3 January, 2021.
Hours later, Fani Willis would walk into her first day on the job as Fulton County’s district attorney, an office that is now spearheading a criminal investigation into Mr Trump, with the phone call serving as a central damning piece of evidence against him.
Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump
A district attorney with a long history of targeting organised crime gangs has the former president in her sights, Alex Woodward reports
Trump claims he will testify at his own trials and has no interest in plea deal with prosecutors
Donald Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt in an hour-long interview on Wednesday morning that he will take the stand and testify in his own trials.
The former president also says he has no interest in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Mr Trump dismissed the idea of picking a vice presidential running mate who could hit the trail while he is in court: “No, I don’t think so. I think I’ll go through the process.”
Timeline: All Trump’s court dates and trials
Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar is quickly booking up with court dates corresponding to his plentiful criminal indictments and civil lawsuits.
The ex-president and his legal team are preparing for a busy year ahead as they attempt to juggle the many trial dates while Mr Trump continues his campaign for 2024 president.
So far, Mr Trump has been criminally indicted four times – two of which are on the federal level and two are on the state level. This is on top of two civil lawsuits the ex-president is involved in New York City.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team has continuously pushed judges to delay trial dates until after the 2024 election, nearly all of the dates for his criminal indictments have been set for next spring.
Here are the trial dates for Mr Trump thus far.
When is Donald Trump going on trial?
Ex-president will be attending multiple trials in 2024 while campaigning for the White House
Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits — where do they all stand now?
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.
Here, The Independent explains each major case:
Tracking Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand
Former president faces cases in Washington, Florida, New York and Georgia which could land him in prison. Josh Marcus explains each one
Palin laments ‘disheartening’ Jan 6 sentences for Proud Boys
Following the Proud Boys’ sentencings for their roles during the January 6 Capitol riot, former Alaska Gov Sarah Palin weighed in, calling the sentences “disheartening” during an interview.
Newsmax host Eric Bolling began the segment by discussing the “extensive sentences” for “essentially trespassing” in the Capitol building. The host said “these charges are beyond extreme,” adding that it’s “truly a scary time in America.”
Bringing on his guest, Ms Palin, he asked: “Governor, blown away by these sentences. Fifteen, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes. What do you say to all these lefties?”
“It’s so disheartening, the examples that you’ve given, Eric,” the former Alaska governor said. “It makes the populace lose a lot of faith in our government and that’s an understatement.”
Sarah Palin laments ‘disheartening’ Jan 6 sentences for Proud Boys
The former Alaska governor said that the sentences were ‘100 per cent’ about ‘taking Trump down. They had to grab on to something, right?’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies