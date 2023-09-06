✕ Close Donald Trump’s mug shot

Donald Trump’s myriad of legal problems are swirling at full force today as the first televised hearing in the 2020 election interference case gets underway in Fulton County, Georgia.

The former president and all 18 of his co-defendants have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges but the hearing went ahead at 1pm with Judge Scott McAfee hearing arguments about trial scheduling and breaking up the case, with District Attorney Fani Willis wanting to try all 19 together.

Elsewhere, a judge has found Mr Trump liable again for defaming writer E Jean Carroll ruling that January’s scheduled trial will only determine monetary damages.

Further, a group of Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado have filed a suit to bar the former president from seeking office again in 2024 citing the 14th Amendment.

In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.

Mr Trump again lashed out on social media and in a radio interview, in which he said he would take the stand in court and called Mr Smith “deranged”.