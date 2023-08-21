Jump to content

Former President Donald Trump's bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 August 2023 21:01
Georgia Election Investigation
Georgia Election Investigation
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's defense attorneys.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It's the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

