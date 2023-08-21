✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Donald Trump has confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.

The announcement ahead of Trump’s expected surrender to the Fulton County jail. The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted last Monday for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The deadline for their surrender was set at 25 August.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.