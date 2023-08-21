Trump says he will skip Republican primary debates as he prepares to report to jail – latest
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and far-reaching legal problems
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump has confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.
The announcement ahead of Trump’s expected surrender to the Fulton County jail. The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted last Monday for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The deadline for their surrender was set at 25 August.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.
According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.
The man who backed the Iowa winner three times gives his 2024 prediction
If a Republican presidential candidate wants to win the Iowa caucus, with its heavily white, heavily evangelical and churchgoing population, they need to win over Bob Vander Plaats.
Few people have had a front-row seat to Iowa’s evangelical politics than Bob Vander Plaats. In 2008, he served as Mike Huckabee’s state party chairman when he pulled off an improbable win in the Iowa caucus. Then in 2012, he endorsed Rick Santorum before he pulled off a squeaker against Mitt Romney in the first in the nation contest. In 2016, he backed Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) before the senator pulled off a victory against Donald Trump.
Here’s what he think of the 2024 race.
This man backed the Iowa winner three times – here is his 2024 prediction
Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa Family Leader, talks with Eric Garcia about what evangelical voters want, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the future of the anti-abortion movement
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Former president Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
The former president and early GOP frontrunner had said for months that he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee, given his commanding lead in the race. And he had made clear to those he had spoken to in recent days that his opinion had not changed.
Report:
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well
What has each GOP candidate said about the war in Ukraine?
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who’ll listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
One of the issues where that’s becoming more evident by the day is Ukraine.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
What each of the Republican candidates have said about the war in Ukraine
Leading candidates in GOP field favour withdrawing US from international stage, while lower half pack have more traditional Republican foreign policy ideas
‘Reagan didn’t’: Trump takes to Truth Social to give excuse for why he won’t join GOP debate
Donald Trump is still insisting he will not participate in the upcoming Republican primary debates, citing his lead over his opponents and the precedent set by former President Ronald Reagan.
Mr Trump made his proclamation in a typical rambling post on his Truth Social platform.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump gives excuse for why he won’t join GOP debate: ‘Reagan didn’t’
Mr Trump skipped the Iowa debate in 2016
Trump to skip first GOP debate for Tucker Carlson interview
Donald Trump will skip the first Republican debate of the 2024 primaries and attempt to upstage his rivals for the party’s nomination by instead sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to a report.
Citing multiple people briefed on the matter, The New York Times reports that the former president made up his mind to miss the Fox News-hosted GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Read more...
Trump to skip first GOP debate for Tucker Carlson interview, report says
Former president claims no need for him to debate given poll numbers and record
Ken Chesebro was at Capitol with Alex Jones on Jan 6
Kenneth Chesebro, a Donald Trump ally and the alleged mastermind of the scheme to subvert the results of the 2020 election through the use of fake electors, was at the US Capitol on January 6, accompanying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Video and photos taken on the grounds of the Capitol on the day Trump loyalists stormed the building, reviewed and reported on first by CNN, clearly show the attorney, now at the heart of the criminal case concerning the plot to overturn the election, wearing a red Trump 2020 hat and filming Jones with his phone.
Read more...
Alleged Trump fake electors plotter Ken Chesebro pictured at Capitol on Jan 6
Chesebro previously invoked Fifth Amendment when asked whereabouts in Janury 2021
Trump extends lead among Republicans as DeSantis slips further back, new poll shows
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is seeing his support in the Republican primary race crater as rivals gain ground against him while former President Donald Trump’s dominance over the party appears to be holding steady.
A new CBS News poll of likely Republican primary voters across the country shows Mr DeSantis trending downwards, currently at 16 per cent after dropping seven percentage points over a two-month span. In the time since CBS polled voters in June, the governor has slipped from 23 per cent while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has surged into third place.
Take a look at how this poll illuminates the latest dynamics of the 2024 presidential race:
Trump extends lead among Republicans as DeSantis slips further back, new poll shows
Poll is latest worrying sign for Florida governor’s campaign
‘Frivolous’: Judge rejects Trump’s fourth attempt to block E Jean Carroll case
A federal judge has once again dismissed Donald Trump’s attempts to stall litigation from writer E Jean Carroll, who was awarded a $5m jury verdict earlier this year finding the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation after speaking publicly about it.
His fourth attempt, along with his previous attempts, have not provided a “single reason” to show any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal, according to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Alex Woodward reports.
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘frivolous’ fourth attempt to block E Jean Carroll case
A trial date for a second defamation case is set for 15 January, 2024
Trump’s history of racist statements collides with threats of political violence
Facing four criminal indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the prosecutors and judges handling his cases, while his supporters spin volatile rhetoric into threats of political violence.
His inflammatory remarks, threats to political rivals and borderline incitement have galvanised his supporters, who echo and amplify his statements and hear his alleged dogwhistles loud and clear.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
Trump’s history of racist statements collides with threats of political violence
The former president’s ‘dog-whistle’ statements add to decades of racially driven attacks, Alex Woodward reports
British filmmaker says Trump was ‘unhinged’ and ‘terrifying’ during his final days in office
A British filmmaker who interviewed Donald Trump on the eve of the attack on the Capitol has opened up about the former president’s “unhinged” demeanour at the time.
Alex Holder documented the days leading up to January 6 and its fallout for Unprecedented, a movie about the last months of Mr Trump’s presidency. The film was released last summer, months before the Department of Justice subpoenaed Mr Holder for any raw footage related to the movie.
Appearing on CNN’s Newsroom with host Jim Acosta on Saturday, Mr Holder delved into Mr Trump’s state of mind during interviews recorded just before the attack.
Read more:
British filmmaker says Trump was ‘unhinged’ during his final days in office
‘He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump,’ Alex Holder tells CNN’s Newsroom host Jim Acosta. ‘I mean, nothing else matters’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies