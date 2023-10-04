Donald Trump Jr floats possibility his father could be next House speaker

Donald Trump Jr has floated the idea that his father could become the next speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was unceremoniously ousted from the role by members of his own party.

The former president’s son posted an illustration on Instagram of Mr Trump dressed in a MAGA hat holding the speaker’s gavel in the chamber.

“Kevin McCarthy is ousted as Speaker of the House and will not be running again,” a caption on the image read.

“Republicans in Congress are nominating Trump to be the next Speaker!”

Don Jr captioned his post: “Thoughts???”

A growing number of far-right Republicans have started calling for Mr Trump to become the next speaker after Mr McCarthy’s exit on Tuesday.

MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night to claim that the former president is the “only candidate” she will back to take the gavel.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border,” she said.

“He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!

“He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

A handful of other Republican representatives also said they were throwing their support behind the former president.

Texas congressman Troy Nehls said in a statement after Tuesday’s vote that as soon as the House reconvenes he will “nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives”.

“President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again,” he said.

“@realDonaldTrump for Speaker,” Greg Steube, US representative from Florida, also chimed in on X.

The support wasn’t missed by Mr Trump who proudly claimed that “lots of people” want him to run for speaker as he headed into court in Manhattan for day three of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday morning.

“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party,” Mr Trump told reporters.

“We have some great, great people,” he added.

When asked if he would take the job, the former president remained elusive but said his focus was on the 2024 presidential election.

Former President Trump in court at fraud trial (Getty Images)

”A lot of people have asked me about it,” he said.

“Now my focus is totally on [the election] – if I can help them during the process, I will do it. But we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker”.

In reality, Mr Trump could be elected as the next speaker of the House of Representatives. Under the rules of Congress, the speaker does not have to be a current sitting member in the House. That said, every speaker in the history of the US so far has been.

Mr Trump’s allies in the lower chamber have previously touted him as a possible candidate.

Back in January, when Mr McCarthy was struggling to get enough votes from his own party to secure his speakership, Mr Gaetz protested by casting his vote for Mr Trump.

In what marked a remarkable and historic day for the lower chamber of Congress, Mr McCarthy was ousted on Tuesday as speaker of the House less than nine months after he was elected in February.

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a photo with Kevin McCarthy after he was elected Speaker of the House in February (Getty Images)

In total, eight Republicans voted to remove him – joining all Democratic members of the House and culminating in a 216-210 vote to vacate.

The eight Republican breakouts were: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Mr Gaetz.

This marks the first time in American history that a speaker has been ousted by other lawmakers – and comes at a time of turmoil in the Republican party.

Mr Gaetz had called the vote in outrage that Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown that could have temporarily shuttered key services for American people and furloughed federal workers

Speaking at a press conference after his removal on Tuesday, Mr McCarthy said that he will not run for his old job again – and cast doubts on his future within the House of Representatives at all.

“It was personal,” he said of Mr Gaetz’s plot to oust him.

Now, while the party nominates new candidates, North Carolina Rep Patrick McHenry will preside as speaker pro tempore.