McCarthy says Gaetz ousting him as House speaker ‘was personal’ – live

McCarthy hits back after Matt Gaetz-led coup to oust him

Kevin McCarthy has said that Matt Gaetz’s move to oust him as House speaker “was personal” as he lost the gavel in a remarkable and historic day for the lower chamber of Congress.

Mr McCarthy, a Republican from California, was removed by a bloc of lawmakers including members of his own party.

The 216-210 motion to vacate vote included eight Republicans: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Mr Gaetz of Florida.

It marks the first time in US history a Speaker has been ousted. The last attempted vote was in 1910.

In his absence, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is serving as speaker pro tempore and has ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her offices.

Speaking at a press conference after his removal, Mr McCarthy said that he will not run for his old job again – and cast doubts on his wider future within the House of Representatives.

“It was personal,” he said of Mr Gaetz’s plot to oust him.

Meanwhile, several MAGA Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling for Donald Trump to take the gavel as his replacement.