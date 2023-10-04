McCarthy says Gaetz ousting him as House speaker ‘was personal’ – live
Eight Republicans joined with Democrats to vote Kevin McCarthy out as Speaker of the House of Representatives – following a process led by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz
McCarthy hits back after Matt Gaetz-led coup to oust him
Kevin McCarthy has said that Matt Gaetz’s move to oust him as House speaker “was personal” as he lost the gavel in a remarkable and historic day for the lower chamber of Congress.
Mr McCarthy, a Republican from California, was removed by a bloc of lawmakers including members of his own party.
The 216-210 motion to vacate vote included eight Republicans: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Mr Gaetz of Florida.
It marks the first time in US history a Speaker has been ousted. The last attempted vote was in 1910.
In his absence, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is serving as speaker pro tempore and has ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her offices.
Speaking at a press conference after his removal, Mr McCarthy said that he will not run for his old job again – and cast doubts on his wider future within the House of Representatives.
“It was personal,” he said of Mr Gaetz’s plot to oust him.
Meanwhile, several MAGA Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling for Donald Trump to take the gavel as his replacement.
Marjorie Taylor Greene leads plan to make Trump next House speaker
A growing number of far-right Republican lawmakers including Marjorie Taylor Greene are calling for Donald Trump to become the next House speaker – following Kevin McCarthy’s ousting less than nine months in the role.
The Georgia congresswoman and MAGA Republican took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night to claim that the former president is the “only candidate” she will back to take the gavel.
“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border,” she said.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
After Kevin McCarthy’s ousting, the next speaker of the House of Representatives does not have to be a sitting member of Congress
Here’s what the White House has to say about the McCarthy vote
The White House has weighed in on the first-ever ouster of a sitting House speaker just hours after Republicans voted to defenestrate California Representative Kevin McCarthy from his post as the leader of the House of Representatives.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is “always eager to work with both parties in Congress in good faith on behalf of the American people” and is hoping that the GOP majority will act to “quickly elect a Speaker” to replace Mr McCarthy, who was stripped of his leadership post after 216 House members — all the chamber’s Democrats plus a small number of Republicans led by Florida congressman Matt Gaetz — voted to declare his office vacant.
Ms Jean-Pierre said the president’s hope is that the vote will occur with haste “because of the urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait”.
“The American people deserve leadership that puts the issues affecting their lives front and center, as President Biden did today with more historic action to lower prescription drug prices,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
These eight Republicans voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
Rep Kevin McCarthy had support from 208 members of his conference to remain as House speaker.
But it took only eight dissenters in his party to boot him from the job.
A handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to make history as Mr McCarthy became the first speaker in US history to be voted out of the position by his colleagues.
Most of the eight have never been members of the McCarthy fan club. They chafed at the deal Mr McCarthy made with President Joe Biden to avoid a federal default.
They voted against the bill Congress passed Saturday to keep the federal government operating at current funding levels through mid-November.
Most are also fiscal hardliners who opposed Mr McCarthy’s candidacy for speaker early on. But, Mr McCarthy, soon after announcing he would not seek to run again for the speaker’s job, countered that he did not view the eight as conservatives.
Here’s a look at the eight Republicans who voted to remove Mr McCarthy from office, against the overwhelming wishes of their colleagues.
Read our DC bureau chief’s take on the McCarthy vote
On January 6, Kevin McCarthy was scared, Liz Cheney told millions of Americans watching the January 6 committee hearings. Mr McCarthy, who had joined 146 other Republicans in the House and Senate to overturn the 2020 presidential election, had reportedly tried to talk some sense into Donald Trump.
Mr Trump did not seem phased by the threat, and told the then-House minority leader, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” to which Mr McCarthy said “Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?” In the days after, Mr McCarthy had a chance to unhitch his wagon to the man for whom he had once prepared a bowl of strawberry and cherry Starbursts. Behind closed doors, he told his fellow Republicans, “I’ve had it with this guy.”
Had he performed the exorcism of Mr Trump from the GOP body politic, he would never become Speaker, a position he had coveted since at least 2015 when he failed in his attempt to win the gavel after John Boehner fell. But he would probably be remembered as the man who made the hard call to help the GOP move on and would earn the gratitude from his party in the succeeding years.
Instead, he made a decision that would earn him the speakership but also lead to his undoing: he chose to accommodate the most extreme factions of the GOP. But in doing so, Mr McCarthy wound up making too many promises he could not keep to the most extremists factions, trying to appease extortionists who never would be satisfied and alienated Democrats by making them see him not as an opponent who was nonetheless a patriot but a snivelling quisling for Mr Trump who relished angering them.
Eric Garcia has more.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Trump as next House speaker
Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that she wants Donald Trump to become the next House speaker – following Kevin McCarthy’s ousting after just nine months in the role.
“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border,” she wrote on X on Tuesday night.
“He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!
“He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Kevin McCarthy’s bitter farewell
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday hit back at the Florida backbencher who engineered his ousting just hours before, telling reporters at a press conference that the unprecedented vote to remove him from his leadership post was called for as part of a personal grudge.
Mr McCarthy, a California Republican, was stripped of his office as the highest-ranking member of the GOP in the US government after eight of his own party joined with 208 Democrats in a parliamentary manoeuvre that hadn’t been tried in over a century, known as a motion to vacate the chair.
The eight insurgents, led by Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, claimed that Mr McCarthy was untrustworthy because he allowed the House to avert a government shutdown on Saturday by approving legislation to keep the government running for the next 45 days.
But Mr McCarthy said Mr Gaetz was lying about his motivations when he addressed reporters late on Tuesday.
“You know it was personal. It had nothing to do about spending,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Watch: Mike Pence's live reaction to Kevin McCarthy's removal as House speaker
Acting speaker Patrick McHenry gives Pelosi the boot from her offices
Patrick McHenry, who will serve as acting House Speaker now that Kevin McCarthy has been ousted, made one of his first official acts and ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of her offices on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Republican warned the California Democrat, in San Francisco for Dianne Feinstein’s memorial, that the offices will soon be re-keyed and she needs to vacate the premises.
Ms Pelosi said in a statement to Politico the move was “a sharp departure from tradition,” noting she gave former Speaker Dennis Hassert “a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished” while she ran the House.
Watch: Kevin McCarthy ignores questions after being removed as House Speaker
A historic day in the House
Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been ousted from the speakership after a motion to vacate was filed by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL). It’s the first time in history that a speaker has been removed by the House.
This comes after Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats over the weekend on a 45-day funding resolution to avert a government shutdown.
Eight Republicans voted with the Democrats to remove Mr McCarthy, including Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and Mr Gaetz.
The final tally was 216 supporting the ouster and 210 members voting against it. Rep Patrick McHenry was named as the interim speaker.
Catch up on all the details in our full story.
