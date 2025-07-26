DOGE plans to use AI to identify 50% of 200,000 federal regulations that can be eliminated by Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal government agencies are reportedly using an artificial intelligence tool from Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative to identify regulations to cut, with a goal of cutting about half from a list of 200,000 federal rules.

The tool, the “DOGE AI Deregulation Tool,” is already in use at the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, The Washington Post reports.

The U.S. Doge Service described using the tool to analyze about 200,000 regulations to find ones that officials believe are neither necessary nor legally required, with a goal of cutting half by next January and saving the government trillions of dollars in spending by the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, according to a PowerPoint presentation obtained by The Post.

The DOGE tool has already been used to review more than 1,000 “regulatory sections” at the housing department, as well as to drive “100% of deregulations” at the consumer protection bureau, according to the presentation.

The White House and the housing agency described the efforts as preliminary.

open image in gallery DOGE tool analyzes regulations to see if they are legally and practically unnecessary, with a goal of slashing half of federal rules by next January ( Getty )

“The DOGE experts creating these plans are the best and brightest in the business and are embarking on a never-before-attempted transformation of government systems and operations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” an administration spokesperson told the newspaper.

The Independent requested comment from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the architects of the DOGE program, once mused about mass-deleting federal spending by culling large numbers of government workers.

“If your Social Security number ends in an odd number, you’re out. If it ends in an even number, you’re in,” he said in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman in September. “There’s a 50 percent cut right there. Of those who remain, if your Social Security number starts in an even number, you’re in, and if it starts with an odd number, you’re out. Boom. That’s a 75 percent reduction done.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk has left the Trump administration and is now feuding with his former allies, threatening to start a new political party, but his DOGE program remains embedded in federal agencies seeking cost cuts ( AP )

Musk left the Trump administration in May, and in that time, DOGE failed to achieve the trillion-dollar cuts to federal spending the billionaire suggested might be possible.

The effort — housed in a government tech agency renamed as the U.S. DOGE Service via executive order signed by the president,— was met with sharp criticism from Democratic officials, as well as scores of lawsuits from agency employees and advocacy groups arguing the initiative flouted key parts of transparency rules, federal rule-making guidelines, and budget laws.

In its first six months, the Trump administration implemented actions reducing regulatory costs by $86 billion and 52.2 million hours in paperwork, according to the American Action Forum.