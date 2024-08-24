Election 2024 live: Harris DNC speech ratings surge past Trump as his campaign claims her gains are ‘temporary’
More than 15 million tuned into the vice president’s remarks
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman and first Asian-American to accept the nomination for president as she closed out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago with both a personal and policy-driven speech on Thursday.
Her remarks drew an estimated audience of 15 million people across major news networks, 22 percent larger than Donald Trump’s address at last month’s Republican conference. Advisers for Trump’s campaign dismissed the spike in support to NBC News as a “sugar high” and a “temporary bump.”
Harris accepted the party’s presidential nomination “on behalf of every American ... on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own, unlikely journey ... on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth.”
In her remarks, she addressed plans for the economy, immigration and abortion rights, drew on her heritage as the child of immigrants, and attacked her “unserious” rival.
She was later joined onstage by her husband Doug Emhoff, as well as her vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and his wife Gwen as 100,000 ballons were released.
The four-day conference helped raise $100 million for Democratic candidates, according to fundraising platform ActBlue. Donors gave $7.2 million during Harris’s acceptance speech.
What’s next for Harris-Walz? Joint interviews, battleground states and Labor Day
Fresh off their explosive reception in Chicago, Harris and Walz will be doing their first joint interview within the next week, with potential campaign stops in Georgia and other swing states.
Harris had told reporters earlier this month that she was asking her team to set up a proper sit-down interview by the end of August.
It’s still unclear where and when, and with whom, the Democrats will be speaking.
Harris, meanwhile, is back in Washington DC, and Walz is back to Minnesota.
The campaign is expected to do some make-up campaign dates in Georgia, where they had to scrap plans for a rally after Tropical Storm Debby, and continue barnstorming around Labor Day, the traditional kickoff for the pre-election sprint to November.
Harris’s convention speech ratings surge past Trump’s by 22 percent
Preliminary ratings for the Democratic National Convention show Kamala Harris’s keynote speech had 22 percent more viewers than Donald Trump’s address at the Republican conference last month.
Some 15 million people tuned into Harris’s 45-minute speech, according to the combined ratings of seven major networks. MSNBC alone averaged 6.8 million viewers during the vice president’s speech.
Katie Hawkinson has more:
Trump’s fear realized: Harris’s convention speech ratings surge past his by 22%
Harris became the first woman of color to accept a major party’s presidential nomination on Thursday night
Democrats reportedly raise $100 million during DNC
The primary online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and causes reported raising more than $100 million during the DNC.
Donors gave $7.2 million to candidates during Harris’s acceptance speech, the platform ActBlueannounced on Friday.
“It is more than clear that Democrats are fired up and ready to win this thing,” ActBlue president and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones said in a statement. “I’ve never seen anything like it — the momentum to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats up and down the ballot is remarkable.”
Trump’s team rejects Kamala Harris’s boost as ‘temporary’ and a ‘sugar high'
Donald Trump’s campaign has dismissed the rush of support around Kamala Harris in the wake of her Democratic convention speech as a “sugar high” and a “temporary high.”
“They didn’t hit it out of the park. It was fine,” a Trump adviser told NBC News. “We had a good week. Pleased with where things are and are headed.”
“Still expecting a bump” for Democrats, the person continued.
More than 14 million watched her remarks on Thursday night, and the four-day conference helped raise $100 million for Democratic candidates, according to fundraising platform ActBlue. Donors gave $7.2 million during Harris’s acceptance speech.
