Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman and first Asian-American to accept the nomination for president as she closed out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago with both a personal and policy-driven speech on Thursday.

Her remarks drew an estimated audience of 15 million people across major news networks, 22 percent larger than Donald Trump’s address at last month’s Republican conference. Advisers for Trump’s campaign dismissed the spike in support to NBC News as a “sugar high” and a “temporary bump.”

Harris accepted the party’s presidential nomination “on behalf of every American ... on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own, unlikely journey ... on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth.”

In her remarks, she addressed plans for the economy, immigration and abortion rights, drew on her heritage as the child of immigrants, and attacked her “unserious” rival.

She was later joined onstage by her husband Doug Emhoff, as well as her vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and his wife Gwen as 100,000 ballons were released.

The four-day conference helped raise $100 million for Democratic candidates, according to fundraising platform ActBlue. Donors gave $7.2 million during Harris’s acceptance speech.