Big cheese and crab hats: The most ridiculous outfits spotted at the DNC
The attendees at the DNC either dressed like a terrifying costume party with a state theme or the hyped up crowd at the Taylor Swift Eras tour
Louise Thomas
Editor
People adorned in glittering cowboy hats, flecks of neon green, cheeseheads and flannel shirts broke up the sea of blue signs and lighting that the Democratic National Committee set up to serve as the backdrop at the quadrennial convention as notable speakers and performers took to the stage.
An array of colors, patterns, sparkles and hats of varying heights bobbed and weaved through the massive crowd at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this week, at times looking more like the crowd for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
Delegates, party leaders, candidates and supporters chose to wear their most patriotic outfits and accessories — plus a lot of state pride — in celebration of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz being the party’s official presidential ticket.
And celebrate, they did.
Monday evening, members of the Democratic Party wore what seemed to be watered-down versions of outfits in an ode to their country.
The theme, “For the People” inspired various accessories and outfits with the American flag, or at the very least the colors of the flag.
One memorable moment came when Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers union unveiled a “Trump is a scab” t-shirt underneath his blazer when he took the stage.
The moment, while far less dramatic, was reminiscent of Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt during the Republican National Convention.
Tuesday evening’s roll call – the ceremonial moment when delegates from each state official cast their vote for a nominee – had all the markings of a nightclub that Saturday Night Live’s “Stefon” would suggest: snippets of 57 songs, a man wearing a realistic corn hat, Lil Jon singing Turn Down For What.
This year, each U.S. state and territory chose a song to represent their states – and some chose a unifying fashion element in addition.
Wisconsin delegates wore cheeseheads. Kansas delegates seemingly came straight from a Chiefs game. Maryland delegates waved mini versions of their state flag.
Even if an entire state delegation didn’t get behind a themed outfit, that didn’t stop individual attendees from showing their state pride.
The electrifying energy of roll call night was palpable, even through the TV as DJ Cassidy led the room through the playlist of songs. Each time state delegates announced who they would cast their votes to, the entire crowd erupted into cheers and applause.
Outrageous outfits seemed to thin out over the next few days. On day three, the colorful garbs adorned with variations of Harris were traded for more demure options like buttons, hats and shoes.
By the end of the DNC, the sparkles had faded, the cheeseheads were smelly and many of the red, white and blue hats were traded for the Harris-Walz campaign signature camo hats. A signal that Democratic supporters are ready to rally behind Harris in the hopes of a November victory
