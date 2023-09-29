Dianne Feinstein death - latest: Tributes pour in for California senator
For over 30 years, Ms Feinstein served in Senate representing the state of California
Gavin Newsom will only appoint ‘interim’ Feinstein replacement if necessary
Dianne Feinstein, the California Senator who served in Congress for over three decades, died on Thursday evening at 90 years old, her family confirmed to The New York Times.
First elected to the US Senate in 1992, Ms Feinstein was a trailblazer for women becoming one of the first women elected to the Senate from California after being the first female mayor of San Francisco.
She was the longest-serving woman in the Senate.
Celebrities, politicians and more paid tribute to Ms Feinstein on social media following news of her passing.
Senator Josh Hawley remembered Ms Feinstein as “tough, incredibly smart, and effective.”
Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, thanked Ms Feinstein for her work to prevent gun violence calling her a “champion for Gun Violence Prevention.”
In recent years, Ms Feinstein’s health had deteriorated leading to some questions about her ability to serve in government, however, she refused to step down.
Josh Hawley remembers Dianne Feinstein
Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri paid tribute to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mr Hawley, a fellow Democrat, said he was “saddened to hear of the death” of Ms Feinstein and called it “an honor” to serve with her in the Senate.
“No one was more welcoming when I came to the Senate than she, and no one was a better example,” Mr Hawley wrote.
“She was tough, incredibly smart, and effective. Always willing to work across the aisle to get things done, she was a person of unquestioned integrity,” Mr Hawley said.
Ms Feinstein was first elected into office in 1992. She worked in the US Senate for 31 years.
He added: “I admired her and will miss her in the Senate. Eric and I send our deepest condolences to her family.”
Dianne Feinstein, dies at 90
Longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90, according to multiple sources.
Her death comes after a series of health setbacks this year, including an extended time out of the Senate following a hospitalisation for shingles.
She returned to Congress several months later, looking frail as she was pushed into the chambers in a wheelchair to cast her votes.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Pioneering Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90
Feinstein was a pioneer for women in Washington with a long and storied career in American politics, breaking down barriers and becoming the first in many areas
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies