Dianne Feinstein death - latest: Tributes pour in for California senator

✕ Close Gavin Newsom will only appoint ‘interim’ Feinstein replacement if necessary

Dianne Feinstein, the California Senator who served in Congress for over three decades, died on Thursday evening at 90 years old, her family confirmed to The New York Times.

First elected to the US Senate in 1992, Ms Feinstein was a trailblazer for women becoming one of the first women elected to the Senate from California after being the first female mayor of San Francisco.

She was the longest-serving woman in the Senate.

Celebrities, politicians and more paid tribute to Ms Feinstein on social media following news of her passing.

Senator Josh Hawley remembered Ms Feinstein as “tough, incredibly smart, and effective.”

Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, thanked Ms Feinstein for her work to prevent gun violence calling her a “champion for Gun Violence Prevention.”

In recent years, Ms Feinstein’s health had deteriorated leading to some questions about her ability to serve in government, however, she refused to step down.