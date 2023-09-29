Pioneering Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

Longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90, according to multiple sources.

Her death comes after a series of health setbacks this year, including an extended time out of the Senate following a hospitalisation for shingles.

She returned to Congress several months later, looking frail as she was pushed into the chambers in a wheelchair to cast her votes.

Her appearance prompted calls for her to step down from her position – a call she flatly refused.

A family member confirmed that she passed away on Thursday night,The New York Times reported.

Staff in her office were informed on Friday morning.

The Independent has reached out to Feinstein’s office and the White House for comment.

At the time of her death, Feinstein was the oldest sitting senator in the US Senate, with a long and storied career in American politics.

As a pioneer for women in Washington, she has broken down many barriers in Washington marking a series of firsts.

Among her achievements, she was the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman mayor of San Francisco, and one of two of the first women ever to be elected to the US Senate for the state of California.

She was first elected to represent California in the US Senate in 1992 and has held onto her seat ever since – surviving multiple relection campaigns.