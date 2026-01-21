Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal officer opened fire on a man near a school in South Los Angeles after he rammed agents with a car during an immigration operation, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

Federal agents were conducting a “targeted operation” in Compton Wednesday morning to arrest William Eduardo Moran Carballo of El Salvador after an immigration judge ordered that he be deported in 2019, DHS said.

The agency described Moran Carballo as a “violent criminal illegal alien,” who’s involved in a human smuggling operation and has been arrested twice for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Moran Carballo “weaponized his vehicle,” ramming into agents in an attempt to evade arrest, DHS said. “Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots.”

While Moran Carballo was not hit, a Customs and Border Protection officer was injured. The Independent has reached out to DHS for comment about the extent of the officers’ injuries, but it had no new information to share.

open image in gallery A federal officer opened fire on a man near a school in South Los Angeles after he rammed agents with a car during an immigration operation, the Department of Homeland Security has said ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

Moran Carballo reportedly tried to flee on foot, but was caught by authorities.

“It’s just scary, you know, we have a school that’s just a few hundred yards away,” a resident identified as Andrew told ABC7. “You’ve got kids that are here, kids that are fearful for their parents to get taken away. It’s very alarming.”

open image in gallery The shooting occurred when an undocumented immigrant was attempting to evade arrest, according to the Trump administration ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

Tensions between federal agents and residents of the cities targeted in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown have escalated following recent shootings involving DHS officers.

NBC News recently reported that federal immigration agents have shot 11 people since September. The most high-profile case was the January 7 shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Earlier this month, thousands of people protested Trump’s aggressive deportation efforts, following the killing of Good and other shootings involving federal agents.

open image in gallery Tensions between federal agents and residents of the cities targeted in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown have escalated following recent shootings involving DHS officers ( Heather Diehl/Getty Images )

DHS blamed elected officials for encouraging undocumented immigrants to evade arrest when announcing Wednesday’s shooting.

“These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including [California] Governor [Gavin] Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest. Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks,” DHS said.