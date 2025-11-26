Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Department of Justice staffers have signed of their farewells with notes slamming Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for causing “irreversible damage” to the agency.

Nearly 5,500 employees have left the DOJ since Trump took office in January, either by taking buyouts, quitting, or being fired, leading some to complain in their parting messages of a “toxic work environment.”

The Justice Connection, a network of FBI alumni and DOJ, has compiled a hefty tranche of farewell messages, seen by Axios, expressing discontent with how Bondi and the Ccommander–in–chief are running the agency.

Stacey Young, Executive Director of The Justice Connection, wrote in her own message that DOJ employees are being forced to “put loyalty to the President over the Constitution, the rule of law, and their professional ethical obligations."

open image in gallery Departing DOJ staff have slammed Donald Trump and Pam Bondi for their stewardship of the Justice Department, claiming that they are causing ‘irreversible damage’ ( Getty )

Meanwhile, three assistant U.S. attorneys, who resisted dropping corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, claimed in a joint statement that the DOJ has “decided that obedience supersedes all else.”

"There is no greater privilege than to work for an institution whose mandate is to do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons," they wrote in a collective statement. "We will not abandon this principle to keep our jobs."

Also, Anam Rahman Petit, an immigration judge at the DOJ, claimed that the federal agency was "replacing career judges with less experienced or politically malleable ones reflects a systemic effort to reshape the bench with individuals more likely to deny cases without regard for due process."

Since January, the DOJ has become increasingly mired in controversy, with many farewell notes pointing to the growing criticism that the federal agency is being used to target Trump’s political enemies.

open image in gallery The Justice Department has been accused of being weaponized to target Trump’s enemies ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Nearly all of the farewell messages are very complimentary about the DOJ itself, instead limiting their criticisms to Trump and Bondi’s stewardship of it.

Former trial attorney Carrie A. Syme published her own post on LinkedIn, writing that she did not “recognize” the “current incarnation of the DOJ.”

However, she urged readers to "please remember that the vast majority of DOJ attorneys are people of goodwill who are trying to maintain a true sense of justice."

Trump has often claimed that the DOJ was “weaponized” against him, while simultaneously bringing legal cases against his political enemies, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and even a case against the Justice Department itself.

open image in gallery Trump has even turned on the DOJ itself though, demanding that the agency pay him $230 million ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Last month, the president demanded that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million in compensation for federal investigations into him.

Trump’s two complaints focus on the FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022, over alleged mishandling of classified documents by the then-former president.

However, several of his legal cases, including those aimed at Comey and James, have collapsed after a judge ruled that Trump had illegally appointed the prosecutor.

The Trump administration has threatened to try again to bring charges against Comey and James.

“The facts of the indictments against Comey and James have not changed, and this will not be the final word on this matter,” a White House spokesperson told NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean.

The Independent has contacted the DOJ and the White House for comment.