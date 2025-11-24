Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge tosses Trump team case against James Comey and says Lindsey Halligan’s appointment is ‘unlawful’

The judge also dismissed a case against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Brendan Rascius
In New York
Monday 24 November 2025 12:49 EST
Comments
A federal judge has dismissed high-profile cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James after finding that the prosecutor was illegally appointed.

US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie tossed both indictments on Monday afternoon, undercutting President Donald Trump’s effort to prosecute his political adversaries.

McGowan Currie stated that Lindsey Halligan, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who brought both cases, had been unlawfully appointed by Trump.

He agreed with defense attorneys who argued that Halligan, a former White House aide with no prior experience as a prosecutor, had stayed in office past the 120-period that an interim US attorney is allowed to serve before to Senate confirmation or approval from the district’s judges.

This is a breaking story...

